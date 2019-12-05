UK band Porridge Radio sign to Secretly Canadian, share new single “Lilac”

UK band Porridge Radio have been part of Brighton's fertile indie scene for the latter half of this decade, making melancholic, rainy day music with Dana Margolin's strong songwriting and impassioned delivery at the forefront. The band released the terrific Rice, Pasta and Other Fillers back in 2016 and, following a couple great singles this year, have signed with Secretly Canadian for their next album, due next year.

Details are still TBA on that record, but Porridge Radio have just released their first single for for their new label, the striking "Lilac" that builds and builds as Margolin repeats “I don’t want to get bitter, I want us to get better, I want us to be kinder to ourselves and to each other.” “I wanted to find some power in powerlessness,” says Margolin. “I was thinking about love and control and the things out of my control, and how fragile and incapable depression can make you feel. I was thinking about the way you can feel so close to someone that it’s like their body is your body, like there’s no separation between you, but you can’t stop things disintegrating. It’s a song about finding some hope and some future within that.” Listen to that, their previous 2019 singles and Rice, Pasta and Other Fillers below.

Porridge Radio will be heading across the Atlantic next year for SXSW, and hopefully they'll play other North American shows while here. They've got UK and European dates in 2020 as well -- all are listed below.

Porridge Radio - 2020 Tour Dates:

Tue. January 14 - London, UK @ The Lexington

Thu. Feb. 27 - Sat. Feb. 29 - Oslo, NO @ Larm Festival

Fri. March 13 - Sat. March 22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

Sat. March 28 - Bristol, UK @ Ritual Union Festival

Fri. May 22 - Sun. May 24 - Totnes, UK @ Sea Change Festival