UK cult group Panchiko announce first album in 20 years & North American tour

Nottingham, UK band Panchiko were together from 1997 - 2001 and mixed guitars with dreamy electronics for a unique sound somewhere between indie rock, post rock and trip hop. They only released a couple CDR EPs during their original run, but when a 4chan user found a copy of their debut, 2001's D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L, in a charity shop and uploaded it to YouTube in 2016, Panchiko became a minor viral sensation, with new fans trying to figure out who this band was and where they were. That led to an expanded edition of D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L getting an official release in 2020, and then the band reformed in 2021.

Now Panchiko have just announced they've made a new album, officially their first full-length, which is titled Failed at Math(s) and will be out May 5. While they haven't shared a track from that yet, the band have announced a North American tour happening around their appearance at Las Vegas' Sick New World fest this spring, including a NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on May 30. The tour is with Horse Jumper of Love and LSD and The Search for God and tickets for all shows go on sale Wednesday, February 15 at 10 AM.

All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L, below.

Failed at Math(s):

01. Failed at Math(s)

02. Portraits

03. Until I Know

04. Breakfast Seance

05. Find it (A Song)

06. Gwen Everest

07. Think That's Too Wise

08. Rocking with Keith

Panchiko - 2023 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

05/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

05/20 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/24 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

05/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/28 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/29 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/30 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

w/ support from Horse Jumper of Love, LSD and The Search for God