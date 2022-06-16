UK dance duo Overmono touring ahead of III Points in October

Brothers Tom and Ed Russell have been making dance music as Overmono since the mid-2010s, mixing techno, UK garage, house and more into an infectious, uplifting style on a string of singles and EPs, most recently on the Cash Romantic EP, which came out in April via XL. They also released a Fabric Presents mix in 2021, where they wove in their own music alongside tracks by Plastikman, Equiknoxx, Smith & Mighty, Holy Ghost, Sockethead and more. You can listen to both of those below.

Overmono will head across the Atlantic in October for their first-ever North American tour, including live performances in Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, DC, Chicago, and Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 10/21) before wrapping things up at Miami's III Points fest. Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM, and their full US schedule is listed below.

overmono-tour loading...

Overmono - 2022 Tour Dates

Thurs., Oct. 13 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, B.C.

Fri., Oct. 14 - Monarch - San Francisco, CA

Sat., Oct. 15 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

Weds., Oct. 19 - Flash - Washington D.C.

Thurs., Oct. 20 - TBA - Chicago, IL

Fri., Oct. 21 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY

Sat., Oct. 22 - III Points Festival - Miami, FL