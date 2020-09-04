UK duo Insides announce first album in 20 years, share “Ghost Music”

Brighton duo Insides, aka couple Kirsty Yates and Julian Tardo (who had both been in Earwig before that), had a sound that fell somewhere between ethereal synthpop and post-rock. Their 1993 debut album, Euphoria, was released on short-lived 4AD imprint Guernica and mostly ignored at the time, but has rightly become a cult classic. There's an unmoored from time quality that definitely doesn't scream 1993, and you could imagine it coming out now. It's a really lovely album. Copies of Euphoria were trading for more than $100 on sites like Discogs when it got reissued for Record Store 2019 (you can pick up sealed copies of that for cheap). Insides released a 38-minute instrumental "Clear Skin" in 1994, and a second album, Sweet Tip, in 2000 and then were never to be heard from again.

Till now. Yates and Tardo are back with Soft Bonds, their first album in 20 years, which will be out November 6. "We found some things that were recorded along time ago," they write. "We added some things that have been haunting us for years, and recorded some other ideas that we just thought of. Recording started at home in 2012 and continued every now and then in our studio, on trains, on the Greek island of Naxos and while wandering around Cissbury Ring, Chanctonbury Ring and Devi's Dyke in the South Downs. We finally walked away from the recordings in May 2019 and decided to release a small run of CDs and LPs on our own Further Distractions label."

As to what to expect, Insides say "Soft Bonds is about the past haunting the present and gripping onto your crumbling sense of self. It’s informed by the spirit of This Heat / This is Not This Heat, Patty Waters, Annette Peacock, Eartheater, Mhysa, Arthur Russell, Hailu Mergia." They've shared the first single, "Ghost Music," as a Bandcamp Friday exclusive. Listen to that, and Euphoria, below.