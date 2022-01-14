UK experimental metalcore band Heriot announce debut EP ‘Profound Morality,’ share song
UK experimental metalcore band Heriot spent 2021 releasing a series of killer singles, and now they've announced their debut EP, Profound Morality, due April 29 via Church Road Records. It includes recent singles "Near Vision" and "Enter the Flesh," along with six other new tracks, and it promises to be some of the best and most unique metalcore released this year. With a sound that pulls not just from metalcore but also noise, industrial, goth, and more, and the ever-changing dual vocal approach of Jake Packer and Debbie Gough, Heriot cover so much ground and their music already feels on par with the genre's current leaders like Code Orange, Knocked Loose, and Vein.fm. Along with the announcement comes new single "Coalescence." Watch the video for that one below.
Heriot are also scheduled to tour the UK opening for Rolo Tomassi (whose new album Where Myth Becomes Memory arrives in February), alongside Pupil Slicer (whose debut LP Mirrors was one of our 50 favorite punk albums of 2021). All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1:Abaddon
2:Coalescence
3:Carmine (Fills the Hollow)
4:Near Vision
5:Mutagen
6:Enter the Flesh
7:Abattoir
8:Profound Morality
Rolo Tomassi / Pupil Slicer / Heriot -- 2022 Tour Dates
16.02.2022 - Southampton, The Loft
17.02.2022 - Birmingham, Mama Roux's
18.02.2022 - Sheffield, Network 3
19.02.2022 - Glasgow, Cathouse
21.02.2022 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
22.02.2022 - Manchester, Club Academy
23.02.2022 - Bristol, Fleece
24.02.2022 - London, Oval Space