UK experimental metalcore band Heriot announce debut EP ‘Profound Morality,’ share song

UK experimental metalcore band Heriot spent 2021 releasing a series of killer singles, and now they've announced their debut EP, Profound Morality, due April 29 via Church Road Records. It includes recent singles "Near Vision" and "Enter the Flesh," along with six other new tracks, and it promises to be some of the best and most unique metalcore released this year. With a sound that pulls not just from metalcore but also noise, industrial, goth, and more, and the ever-changing dual vocal approach of Jake Packer and Debbie Gough, Heriot cover so much ground and their music already feels on par with the genre's current leaders like Code Orange, Knocked Loose, and Vein.fm. Along with the announcement comes new single "Coalescence." Watch the video for that one below.

Heriot are also scheduled to tour the UK opening for Rolo Tomassi (whose new album Where Myth Becomes Memory arrives in February), alongside Pupil Slicer (whose debut LP Mirrors was one of our 50 favorite punk albums of 2021). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Tracklist

1:Abaddon

2:Coalescence

3:Carmine (Fills the Hollow)

4:Near Vision

5:Mutagen

6:Enter the Flesh

7:Abattoir

8:Profound Morality

Rolo Tomassi / Pupil Slicer / Heriot -- 2022 Tour Dates

16.02.2022 - Southampton, The Loft

17.02.2022 - Birmingham, Mama Roux's

18.02.2022 - Sheffield, Network 3

19.02.2022 - Glasgow, Cathouse

21.02.2022 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

22.02.2022 - Manchester, Club Academy

23.02.2022 - Bristol, Fleece

24.02.2022 - London, Oval Space