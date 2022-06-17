UK group Sports Team prep new album ‘Gulp!’, announce North American tour

UK indie band Sports Team are following up their Mercury Prize nominated Deep Down Happy with Gulp!, which will be out August 12 via Island UK/Bright Antenna. You can listen to a few songs, and watch the video for the very catchy "R Entertainment," below.

Sports Team will be on tour in North America this fall, kicking things off in Atlanta on September 16 and wrapping up on October 8 in San Francisco. The NYC stop happens at Mercury Lounge on September 21. Tickets for the whole tour are on sale today at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

SPORTS TEAM—GULP!

1. The Game

2. Dig!

3. The Drop

4. Cool It Kid

5. Unstuck

6. R Entertainment

7. Kool Aid

8. Getting Better

9. Fingers (Taken Off)

10. Light Industry

SPORTS TEAM - 2022 TOUR DATES

June 16— Bergen, Norway—Bergenfest 2022

June 17—Oslo, Norway—Sofienbergparken

July 1—Manchester, UK—Castlefield Bowl

July 6— Madrid, Spain—Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 14— Sesimbra, Portugal—Super Bock Super Rock 2022

July 29— Edinburgh, UK—Edinburgh Academicals Sports Ground

August 5— Cardiff, UK—Bute Park

August 12—Haldern, Germany—Haldern Pop Festival 2022

August 19—Bristol, UK—Rough Trade Bristol

August 20—London, UK—Rough Trade East

August 21—Nottingham, UK—Rough Trade Nottingham

August 23—Oxford, UK—The Bullingdon

August 27— Portsmouth, UK—Victorious Festival 2022

September 8-9— Málaga, Spain—Sacaba Beach

September 10—Madrid, Spain—Mad Cool Sunset 2022

September 16—Atlanta, GA—Masquerade

September 17—Richmond, VA—Music Hall

September 18—Washington D.C.—Songbyrd

September 20—Cambridge, MA—Middle East Upstairs

September 21—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge

September 22—Philadelphia, PA—Johnny Brenda’s

September 24—Toronto, Canada—Hard Luck Bar

September 25—Detroit, MI—El Club

September 26—Chicago, IL—Schubas

September 28—Minneapolis, MN—7th Street Entry

September 30—Oklahoma City, OK—Ponyboy

October 1—Austin, TX—Empire Control Room

October 2—Dallas, TX—House of Blues

October 4—Phoenix, AZ—Valley Bar

October 6—Santa Ana, CA—The Observatory

October 7—Los Angeles, CA—The Echo

October 8—San Francisco, CA—Bottom of the Hill

October 11—Leeds, UK—O2 Academy

October 12—Glasgow, UK—Barrowlands Ballroom

October 13—Birmingham, UK—O2 Academy

October 14—Manchester, UK—Manchester Academy

October 16—Nottingham, UK—Rock City

October 17—Southampton, UK—O2 Guildhall

October 19—Bristol, UK—O2 Academy

October 20—Norwich, UK—UEA

October 21—London, UK—The Roundhouse

October 24—Belfast, Ireland—Limelight 2

October 25—Dublin, Ireland—The Academy

November 4— Zurich, Switzerland—Exil

November 6—Vienna, Austria— Chelsea

November 9— Berlin, Germany— Privatclub

November 13— Stockholm, Sweden—Debaser Hornstulls Strand

November 14— Oslo, Norway—Parkteatret Scene

November 16—Hamburg, Germany— Molotow

November 17— Köln, Germany— Helios 37

November 21—Parisa, France— La Boule Noire