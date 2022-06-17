UK group Sports Team prep new album ‘Gulp!’, announce North American tour
UK indie band Sports Team are following up their Mercury Prize nominated Deep Down Happy with Gulp!, which will be out August 12 via Island UK/Bright Antenna. You can listen to a few songs, and watch the video for the very catchy "R Entertainment," below.
Sports Team will be on tour in North America this fall, kicking things off in Atlanta on September 16 and wrapping up on October 8 in San Francisco. The NYC stop happens at Mercury Lounge on September 21. Tickets for the whole tour are on sale today at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
SPORTS TEAM—GULP!
1. The Game
2. Dig!
3. The Drop
4. Cool It Kid
5. Unstuck
6. R Entertainment
7. Kool Aid
8. Getting Better
9. Fingers (Taken Off)
10. Light Industry
SPORTS TEAM - 2022 TOUR DATES
June 16— Bergen, Norway—Bergenfest 2022
June 17—Oslo, Norway—Sofienbergparken
July 1—Manchester, UK—Castlefield Bowl
July 6— Madrid, Spain—Mad Cool Festival 2022
July 14— Sesimbra, Portugal—Super Bock Super Rock 2022
July 29— Edinburgh, UK—Edinburgh Academicals Sports Ground
August 5— Cardiff, UK—Bute Park
August 12—Haldern, Germany—Haldern Pop Festival 2022
August 19—Bristol, UK—Rough Trade Bristol
August 20—London, UK—Rough Trade East
August 21—Nottingham, UK—Rough Trade Nottingham
August 23—Oxford, UK—The Bullingdon
August 27— Portsmouth, UK—Victorious Festival 2022
September 8-9— Málaga, Spain—Sacaba Beach
September 10—Madrid, Spain—Mad Cool Sunset 2022
September 16—Atlanta, GA—Masquerade
September 17—Richmond, VA—Music Hall
September 18—Washington D.C.—Songbyrd
September 20—Cambridge, MA—Middle East Upstairs
September 21—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge
September 22—Philadelphia, PA—Johnny Brenda’s
September 24—Toronto, Canada—Hard Luck Bar
September 25—Detroit, MI—El Club
September 26—Chicago, IL—Schubas
September 28—Minneapolis, MN—7th Street Entry
September 30—Oklahoma City, OK—Ponyboy
October 1—Austin, TX—Empire Control Room
October 2—Dallas, TX—House of Blues
October 4—Phoenix, AZ—Valley Bar
October 6—Santa Ana, CA—The Observatory
October 7—Los Angeles, CA—The Echo
October 8—San Francisco, CA—Bottom of the Hill
October 11—Leeds, UK—O2 Academy
October 12—Glasgow, UK—Barrowlands Ballroom
October 13—Birmingham, UK—O2 Academy
October 14—Manchester, UK—Manchester Academy
October 16—Nottingham, UK—Rock City
October 17—Southampton, UK—O2 Guildhall
October 19—Bristol, UK—O2 Academy
October 20—Norwich, UK—UEA
October 21—London, UK—The Roundhouse
October 24—Belfast, Ireland—Limelight 2
October 25—Dublin, Ireland—The Academy
November 4— Zurich, Switzerland—Exil
November 6—Vienna, Austria— Chelsea
November 9— Berlin, Germany— Privatclub
November 13— Stockholm, Sweden—Debaser Hornstulls Strand
November 14— Oslo, Norway—Parkteatret Scene
November 16—Hamburg, Germany— Molotow
November 17— Köln, Germany— Helios 37
November 21—Parisa, France— La Boule Noire