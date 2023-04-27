UK jazz musician Yussef Dayes announces debut solo studio LP ‘Black Classical Music,’ shares title track

Having previously released collaborative albums with Kamaal Williams and Tom Misch, as well a live album, a live EP, a studio EP, some singles, and more, UK jazz drummer Yussef Dayes has now announced his debut solo studio album, Black Classical Music, due September 8 via Nonesuch Records in the US, and Brownswood Recordings, Warner Music, and Cashmere Thoughts Recordings elsewhere (pre-order). The first taste is the title track, which opens the album. It's a stirring, lively track and a very promising first taste. Yussef says:

What is jazz? Where did the word derive from? Birthed in New Orleans, born in the belly of the Mississippi River, rooted in the gumbo pot of the Caribbean, South American culture & African rituals. Continuing a lineage of Miles Davis, Rahssan Roland Kirk, Nina Simone, John Coltrane, Louis Armstrong ~ music that is forever evolving & limitless in its potential. The groove, its feeling, the compositions, the spontaneity, with a love for family, the discipline & dedication in maintaining the very high bar set by the pantheon of Black Classical Musicians. Chasing the rhythm of drums that imitated one's heartbeat, the melodies for the mind and spirit, the bass for the core. A Regal sound for this body of music.

The album features Rocco Palladino on bass (son of Pino), Charlie Stacey on keys/synths, Venna on sax, and Alexander Bourt on additional percussion, and guests include Chronixx, Masego, Jamilah Barry, Tom Misch, Elijah Fox, Shabaka Hutchings, Miles James, Sheila Maurice Grey, Nathaniel Cross, Theon Cross, and the Chineke! Orchestra. Check out the full tracklist and the video for the new single below.

Having just wrapped up a run at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club earlier this month, Yussef also has upcoming shows in Boston, New Haven, DC, and more, and he plays Roots Picnic in Philly and the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Black Classical Music (feat. Venna & Charlie Stacey)

Afro Cubanism

Raisins Under The Sun (feat. Shabaka Hutchings)

Rust (feat. Tom Misch)

Turquoise Galaxy

The Light (feat. Bahia Dayes)

Pon Di Plaza (feat. Chronixx)

Magnolia Symphony

Early Dayes

Chasing The Drum

Birds of Paradise

Gelato

Marching Band (feat. Masego)

Crystal Palace Park (feat. Elijah Fox)

Presidential (feat. Jahaan Sweet)

Jukebox

Woman’s Touch (feat. Jamilah Barry)

Tioga Pass (feat. Rocco Palladino)

Cowrie Charms (feat. Leon Thomas & Barbara Hicks)

Yussef Dayes -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 31, City Winery, Boston, MA

June 1, Toad’s Place, New Haven, CT

June 2, The Queen, Wilmington, DE

June 3, The Howard, Washington, DC

June 4, Roots Picnic, Philadelphia, PA

July 25, Music Box, San Diego, CA

July 26, Ventura Music Hall, Ventura, CA

July 29, Blue Note Jazz Festival, Napa Valley, CA