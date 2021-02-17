UK post-punks Eades share new single “Former Warnings Cluster”

Last year, Leeds post-punk group Eades self released their debut EP, Microcosmic Things, full of energetically groovy, synth-dashed indie rock (you can listen to the EP below for a taste). The band have recently signed to Heist or Hit (the home of acts such as Her's, Pizzagirl, Hannah's Little Sister, and others) and added a new member, Lily Fontaine, and have just shared their first single for the label.

In an interview I conducted with the band for Alt Citizen leading up to the release of their debut EP last year, Eades said their influences come from acts such as The Velvet Underground, Car Seat Headrest, Parquet Courts, Talking Heads, Devo, Corridor, and Pink Floyd, which positions them securely in a number of different wheelhouses, each surrounding a centralized theme of controlled chaos on a sonic level. You can hear some of that in "Former Warnings Cluster," an amalgamation of art-punk, garage rock, and even 90s alternative. It takes the band's naturally DIY nature and turns it around, amounting in a more polished, synth-heavy, pop-rock banger.

"'Former Warnings Cluster' is probably our most ambitious recording yet. We’ve always felt we didn’t match our live sound, so we decided to shake up the process," said frontman Harry James. "It was recorded live in my basement, with vocals and a few overdubs added later. This allowed us to be a lot more free with the performance, speeding up and slowing down to take the song on a bit of a journey. It was also the first time we’ve ever recorded to tape, which added a load of other hurdles to overcome, but I think the final product is a lot more true to who we are as a band moving forward."

Thematically, the track covers a crushingly existential matter, with the band taking an introspective look at their own shortcomings in an effort to move forward with consistency. It continues the quick-witted feel of their previous releases, but takes it up a notch. As Harry continues regarding the song's subject matter, "It’s about getting into good habits and then ruining them; about reinventing yourself time and time again to no avail. It follows a protagonist who ultimately ends up in the gutter thinking over the red flags he's ignored as an ambulance approaches."

Listen to "Former Warnings Cluster" and watch its accompanying music video below.