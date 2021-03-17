UK power-poppy punks Lovebreakers prep debut LP (watch the “Laura” video)

Birmingham, UK punks Lovebreakers and they make sweet, power-poppy punk in the spirit of late '70s bands like The Undertones and The Jam. Their debut LP Primary Colours drops later this year (pre-order from Wiretap in the US and All In Vinyl in the UK), and we're premiering final single "Laura," along with its music video.

"A nod to the 80’s," the band says. "Synthesizers. Claps. Love. Swooning. Dancing. Groove. Bisexual lighting & rock & roll at its truest. The final single off our debut record Primary Colours." That should let you know exactly what to expect of this fun, nostalgic song. Check it out below.

Primary Colours follows 2018's self-released Social Hell EP and it was produced by Davey Warsop (Bad Cop/Bad Cop, World Be Free, etc). You can stream the three previous singles below too.

Lovebreakers are also scheduled to tour Europe and the UK with Social Distortion this summer if concerts are back by then.

Video Credits

Music video by Erase Creative

Creative Director/Camera Op - Morgan Tedd

Lighting Designer - Robb Cartin

Production - Joel Seccombe

