UK punks Chubby and the Gang sign to Partisan, share new song “Union Dues”

UK group Chubby and the Gang take a punk approach to UK pub rock groups like Dr Feelgood and Eddie & The Hot Rods, slamming the styles together on the dancefloor. The band's debut album, Speed Kills, was produced by Jonah Falco of Fucked Up and came out back in January via Static Shock, and mashes many of the same buttons as early Damned and Stiff Little Fingers.

The band announced today they've signed with Partisan Records -- home of IDLES and Fontaines, DC -- and the label is reissuing Speed Kills on November 20, including a limited edition version that turns the cartoon cover art into a coloring page, complete with crayons. (Preorder yours.) The Partisan edition also adds "Union Dues," a previously unreleased track from the Speed Kills sessions. You can listen to that, and the album, below.

Speaking of cartoons, Chubby and the Gang have also just shared the animated video for "All Along The Uxbridge Road" which was directed by Lluis Fuzzhound and is definitely going for Looney Tunes vibes. Watch that below.

The band are currently working on their follow-up to Speed Kills which will be out in 2021. Stay tuned.