UK punks Fresh announce new EP ‘The Summer I Got Good At Guitar,’ share new song

UK punks Fresh will release their new EP The Summer I Got Good At Guitar on April 30 via Specialist Subject, and it features the great recent single "Girl Clout" as well as the new "My Redemption Arc." This one's a little more soaring and climactic than the previous single, and singer Kathryn Woods says it's "a reflection on how your problems are still your problems, no matter where you are in the world and how far away from home you may be." It features Phoebe and Sophie from Kathryn's other band cheerbleederz on guest vocals.