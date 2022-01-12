UK punks Reminders announce debut LP for Wiretap (watch the “Carousel” video)

Isle of Wight punks Reminders are releasing their debut album Best of Beach Punk on April 1 via Wiretap Records (US) / Venn Records (UK). The first single is "Carousel," and we're premiering the video for that one in this post.

"I would literally sit and watch the wheels go round, having mundane, dull thoughts while getting sunburnt and watching other people enjoy their summer," frontman Leo Dyke says. "Everyone’s on a different carousel—it’s a metaphor asking if the routine you're stuck in that's going round and round will ever break, or if you just sit there and let it continue to happen." The song's a ripper that channels sounds from all throughout punk history, from the primitive simplicity of first-wave '70s punk to the big hooks of the '90s to the vibes of modern indie-punk, and if you like any of that, you should check this out below.

Reminders are playing a few UK dates in February with their Isle of Wight neighbors (and Tim Armstrong associates) Grade 2, and they've got headlining dates in March and April. All dates are listed below.

Reminders -- 2022 Tour Dates (EU date format)

10/02 - Worcester - Drummonds

11/02 - London - New Cross Inn*

12/02 - Bristol - The Crofters Rights

19/02 - Isle of Wight - Strings*

30/03 - Northwich - The Salty Dog

01/04 - Newcastle - The Black Bull

02/04 - Glasgow - The Hug and Pint

* - w/ Grade 2