UK punks The Chisel announce first US tour, dates with Quarantine (mem Power Trip)

UK punks The Chisel (not to be confused with Ted Leo's old band Chisel) released one of 2021's most beloved Oi!-inspired records with Retaliation, and now they've announced their first-ever US tour. It includes their previously announced opening slot at Warthog's 10th anniversary show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 7 with Impalers and others (sold out), as well as other East Coast dates with their La Vida Es Un Mus Discos labelmates Quarantine (whose lineup includes Chris Ulsh of Impalers/Power Trip/etc on drums), and a West Coast run after that.

In addition to the Warthog show, The Chisel are playing a headlining NYC show on May 3 at Brooklyn Monarch, and that's with Quarantine, Violent Attack, Anti-Machine, and The Follies.

All dates are listed, with streams of Retaliation and Quarantine's 2021 LP Agony, below.

The Chisel -- 2022 US Tour Dates (via)

May 02 TBA Boston, MA (w/Quarantine)

May 03 The Brooklyn Monarch New York City, NY (w/Quarantine, Violent Way, Anti-Machine, The Follies)

May 04 Collison Pittsburgh, PA (w/Quarantine, Heavy Discipline, Necro Heads)

May 05 TBA Richmond, VA (w/Quarantine)

May 06 TBA Philadelphia, PA (w/Quarantine)

May 07 Bowery Ballroom New York City, NY (w/Warthog, Impalers, Flower, Tower 7)

May 08 TBA Portland, OR

May 09 Vera Project Seattle, WA (w/Electric Chair, Nasti)

May 11 El Rio San Francisco, CA

May 12 TBA San Jose, CA

May 13 TBA Long Beach, CA

May 14 TBA Los Angeles, CA