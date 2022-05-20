UK rapper Aitch announces debut album, shares Stone Roses-sampling single

Manchester rapper Aitch has announced his debut album, Close To Home, due August 19 via Capitol Records / 10K Projects (pre-order). He told NME that it will be a "100,000 per cent a proper Manchester album," and new single "1989" is very Manchester, as it samples The Stone Roses' "Fool's Gold" and opens with a soundbite of Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder talking about sex and drugs. Listen and watch the video below.

The tracklist for Close To Home is still TBA, but a press release confirms it will also feature his Fred Again-produced, Ashanti-sampling single "Baby." You can watch the video for that one below too.