UK shoegazers bdrmm are back with new single “Port” (watch the video)

UK shoegazers bdrmm released their terrific debut, Bedroom, last year, and are now back with their first new music since. "Port" is a little different than what we've heard previously, adding a decidedly heavy, sinister bottom end via undulating synthesizers that give the things real oomph. There are still the shimmering guitars, too, but this is complex, dark and mysterious.

“‘Port’ is a realisation, created from the depths of insecurity, and knowing changes need to be made, but uncertain how to escape," says the band's Ryan Smith. "It’s claustrophobic. I don’t know how else to describe it. We have been working on this for what feels like an eternity, we’re so glad to finally be able to share what’s been happening with us – sonically as well as personally.”

"Port" is out Friday, October 1 via Sonic Cathedral. The video premieres in this post and you can watch that below.

As to what's next, “I think we’re looking to be delving more into soundscapes,” says Ryan. Maybe the band will be playing more new stuff on their UK tour, which starts Friday. Those dates are listed below.

BDRMM - TOUR DATES

October 1 – Sound City – Ipswich

October 14 – Muziekgieterij – Maastricht

October 15 and 16 – Left Of The Dial –Rotterdam

October 21 – Bootleg Social – Blackpool

October 22 – Belgrave Music Hall – Leeds

October 23 – Chameleon Arts Cafe – Nottingham

October 24 – Sneaky Pete’s – Edinburgh

October 26 – The Hug And Pint – Glasgow

October 27 – Hare & Hounds – Birmingham

October 29 – The Fulford Arms – York

October 30 – Future Yard – Birkenhead

October 31 – Yes – Manchester

November 1 – Heartbreakers – Southampton

November 2 – Moth Club – London

November 3 – Green Door Store – Brighton

November 4 – Wedgewood Rooms – Portsmouth

November 5 – Elsewhere – Margate

November 6 – Crofters Rights – Bristol