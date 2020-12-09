UK shoegazers bdrmm discuss their Top 10 albums of 2020

UK band bdrmm released their excellent debut album, Bedroom (which is also how you pronounce their name), back in July. The band are ace students of classic shoegaze, from from Disintegration to Nowhere to Siamese Dream, and have made those sound their own. The album, which made Rough Trade's Best of 2020 list, was followed by The Bedroom Tapes EP which featured lockdown acoustic versions of songs, remixes (one by Ride's Andy Bell) and more. Both are definitely worth checking out and you can listen to them below.

Meanwhile, we asked the band what their favorite albums of 2020 were, and their Top 10 includes Andy Bell, Kelly Lee Owens, Crack Cloud, Oneohtrix Point Never, and more. Check out their list -- complete with commentary from singer/guitarist Ryan Smith, bassist Jordan Smith and guitarist Joe Vickers -- and a playlist of tracks from each, below.

bdrmm's Top 10 Albums of f 2020

Caribou – Suddenly

It was a bittersweet release as I had planned to see him before lockdown, but regardless of that loss, the album didn't fail to soundtrack the lockdown nights in. It was a toss-up between "Home" and "Never Come Back" as the standout tracks, both have so many individual perfections. (Ryan)

Pottery – Welcome to Bobby’s Motel

Before you’ve even managed to make sense of what you’ve just heard, Pottery plow headfirst into a frenetic fever of tight-knit grooves and swirling art-punk freak-outs that would make even David Byrne blush. A jam-packed roller coaster into the world of Bobby that’ll leave you wanting to get straight back on after it ends. (Jordan)

Daniel Avery – Love + Light

Ever since Drone Logic, I have been overwhelmed by Daniel's releases. Lone Swordsman was such an emotive release this year, and everything else that has followed has been so inspiring to me. I saw him by accident at Field Day, and from that point on, it will always be intentional. (Ryan)

Andy Bell – The View from Halfway Down

Stocked full of propulsive rhythms and catchy melodies, the duelling sides of Andy’s Ride and GLOK personalities coexist perfectly here. Sounding like if you forced CAN and Kraftwerk to play nicely together; this is a pick ‘n’ mix of krautrock, electronica and psych mixed with that exuberant shoegaze style we’ve all come to love. (Jordan)

Bananagun – The True Story of Bananagun

A cool blend of 60s and 70s sounds - I love this album. I think they started out as a bedroom solo project and grew a bit like we did, which is nice. (Joe)

Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song

This is the first record of hers I’ve listened to and it blew me away. The subtlety of the electronics is so interesting, and every track carries a melody that conveys such emotion. I listened to her deconstruct the track ‘On’ and hearing her describe the process behind it resonated very similarly with my own methods. It was very refreshing. (Ryan)

Crack Cloud – Pain Olympics

Where to even begin with this record. It’s a kaleidoscopic tableau of utopian life crafted into a symphony of angular guitar stabs, exasperated vocal chants and cyclical industrial beats. An unwaveringly important album so expertly produced that you’ll notice a new source of brilliance with every listen. (Jordan)

Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline

Following the release of his previous album 'The Party', this album is a personal masterpiece. I am a sucker for a concept album and there is something so charming about the characters continuing from album to album. His KEXP session is very sweet, too. (Ryan)

Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never

An experimental odyssey across Daniel Lopatin’s career that touches on Reich-esque loops and blistering atonal waves of sound. This record is like peering into a fractal; dip your head in for a second and you’ll be there forever. (Jordan)

Working Men’s Club – Working Men’s Club

Such a great album! So many cool influences on there, but done in a new fresh sounding way, never in any way derivative, and from Yorkshire. Full marks from me. (Joe)

Browse our Best of 2020 tag for more year-end lists.

