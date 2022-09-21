UK ska-punks Faintest Idea announce new LP ‘Road to Sedition,’ share “Nose Dive”

UK ska-punk band Faintest Idea released one of the best ska songs of 2020 with their anti-neo-nazi anthem "Stomp Them Down," and now they've finally announced a new album, their first since 2016's Increasing the Minimum Rage. It's called Road To Sedition and due spring 2023 via TNS Records (UK/Europe) and Jump Start Records (North America). The band says, "It’s taken us a fair amount of time to finish this album in part due to us wanting to make sure we threw everything we had into it and making sure we made it all sound as big as possible."

Along with the announcement comes new single "Nose Dive," which the band says is about "trying to balance being politically active while having to hold down a full time job to keep your head above the water. Questioning whether you’re doing enough politically but also having no time to do any more." It's a very UK-style ska-punk ripper, but more Culture Shock than 2 Tone, and it's a very promising taste of the new LP. It also features a guest verse from Riskee of grime-punks Riskee & the Ridicule and keys from Rikk of fellow UK ska-punk band The JB Conspiracy. Check out the song and its lyric video below.

Faintest Idea are also about to open The Slackers' UK dates and those are listed below.

The Slackers / Faintest Idea -- 2022 Tour Dates

26/9 - Hare & Hounds - Birmingham

27/9 - Retro - Manchester

28/9 - Parish - Huddersfield

29/9 - Kanteena - Lancaster

30/9 - Underworld - London

1/10 - Brudennel Social Club - Leeds

2/10 - Think Tank - Newcastle

3/10 - The Exchange - Bristol