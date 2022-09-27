UK ska-punks Roshambo announce debut LP, share “The Crawl”

UK ska-punk band Roshambo (members of Faintest Idea, The Junk, Ducking Punches, and Blag) will release their debut album Survive, Revive, Revolt on October 21 via Pookout Records (UK/Europe), with Bad Time Records handling a very limited US release. They refer to the album as "a unifying call to arms for our scene, and a broken UK," and the first single is "The Crawl," an anthemic, hook-fueled ska-punk song with very catchy horns and a hint of a metallic side in those riffs. It comes with a video filmed and produced by Andy Baker from Andy B and the World, and you can check that out below.

In related news, Faintest Idea also just announced their new album last week.

Roshambo loading...

Tracklist

1. Listen Up

2. Another Boy Wonder

3. If You Fail

4. The Crawl

5. No Apologies

6. Hide Or Heal

7. Until We're Dead

8. One Last March (feat. Dani Rascal, Barney Boom & Laila K)

9. Your Parting Gift

10. Dead Eyes Black Hearts