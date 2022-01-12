UK thrashers Inhuman Nature announce new EP ‘Under the Boot’ (stream the title track)

UK thrashers Inhuman Nature will follow their 2019 self-titled debut EP and 2020 split with Road Mutant with a new three-song EP, Under The Boot, on February 11 via Church Road Records (their first for the label). It was recorded, mixed, and mastered by James Atkinson (Carcass, Higher Power), and the first single is "Under the Boot," a hardcore punk-informed thrash ripper that's powered by a bouncy riff that feels built to get even the most cynical crowds moving. Pre-order the EP here and stream the new track below...

Tracklist

1. City of the Dead

2. Under the Boot

3. Ride the Apocalypse