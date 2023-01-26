Ulrika Spacek announce new album ‘Compact Trauma’, share “The Sheer Drop” video

London's Ulrika Spacek are back with Compact Trauma, their first record in five years, which will be out March 10 via Tough Love. The album began life in 2018, not long after the release of their great Suggested Listening EP, with initial recording at their own KEN studio/HQ. Having lost the space in 2019, it was completed in various locations over the next four years, exasperated by pandemic lockdown and inter-band tensions.

They made it through to the other side, though, and "The Sheer Drop" is a fantastic first taste of the album, a swaggering song full of thrilling dynamics that pulls from psych, noise and krautrock elements. The black and white video, directed by Kyle Macfadzean, is as striking as the song. Watch that below.

Ulrika Spacek's only live date at the moment is at Manchester Psych Fest in September

Frontman Rhys Edwards released his fantastic solo debut as Astrel K, last year on Stereolab's Duophonic label.

attachment-ulrika spacek - compact trauma loading...

Compact Trauma:

1. The Sheer Drop

2. Accidental Momentary Blur

3. It Will Come Sometime

4. Lounge Angst

5. Diskbänksrealism

6. Through France With Snow

7. If The Wheels Are Coming Off, The Wheels Are Coming Off

8. Compact Trauma

9. Stuck At The Door

10. No Design