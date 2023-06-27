Ulrika Spacek & Holy Wave announce fall US tour

UK band Ulrika Spacek released Compact Trauma, one of our favorite albums of the year so far, back in March, and in support will be touring North America this fall. These will be their first shows on this side of the Atlantic in five years. "We are extremely happy to be making it over in financially challenging times for bands of our size," the band write. They'll be joined on all dates by Texas psych band Holy Wave, whose new album is out in August.

Dates kick off October 12 in Santa Ana, CA, and take them east before heading back to the West Coast and wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 1. All dates are listed below.

There are two NYC shows: Mercury Lounge on October 21 and Baby's All Right on October 22. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Thursday, June 29 at 10 AM.

ULRIKA SPACEK / HOLY WAVE - 2023 TOUR DATES

10/12 Constellation Room- Santa Ana, CA

10/14 Sister Bar- Albuquerque, NM

10/15 High Dive- Denver, CO

10/17 Sleeping Village- Chicago, IL

10/18 Lager House- Detroit, MI

10/20 No Fun- Troy, NY

10/21 Mercury Lounge- New York, NY

10/22 Baby’s All Right- Brooklyn, NY

10/23 Metro Gallery- Baltimore, MD

10/25 The Earl- Atlanta, GA

10/26 Gasa Gasa- New Orleans, LA

10/27 Levitation- Austin, TX

10/29 Love Buzz- El Paso, TX

10/30 Rebel Lounge- Phoenix, AZ

10/31 Casbah- San Diego, CA

11/1 Lodge Room- Los Angeles, CA