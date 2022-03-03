Ultra Deluxe prep new LP (stream “Dreams of Him”), touring with Massa Nera

Ultra Deluxe is the project led by NYC musician Max Narotzky, and they make impossible-to-pigeonhole music that owes as much to roaring post-hardcore as it does to lo-fi bedroom pop. Their new album Intake Occupation comes out April 1 via self-release, and we're premiering lead single "Dreams of Him." Throughout its five-minute running time, it starts out as a dance-punk/post-hardcore hybrid that sounds like if Death From Above 1979 got back in touch with their heavier roots, before turning into climactic, orchestral chamber pop without losing its screamy edge. And there's a little chiptune in there too. It's a lot, and it works.

"This album shows the long term effects of a world that places imperialism and resource acquisition over the well being of society," Max tells us. "We often think hope is lost for this planet but it is not. There are so many people that want a better world, we just have to build it together." Listen to the new song and check out the artwork and tracklist below. The album was produced by Doug Gallo.

Ultra Deluxe were supposed to play a Ridgewood, Queens show at Bar Freda this Saturday (3/5) but dropped due to Max having COVID, but they have upcoming shows with Connecticut art-screamo band Foxtails , including NJ's Red House on May 20 with Sunrot and Massa Nera, and Bar Freda on May 21. All dates are listed below.

UPDATE: Foxtails cancelled all upcoming shows, but Ultra Deluxe's Bar Freda show is now with Closer, Massa Nera, Maafa, Gre/ay, and MirrorxLake.

Tracklist

1. I'm in Hell

2. Skin Them Alive

3. Dreams of Him

4. Dearer Sort

5. Nalbina Hospital

6. He Collects Skulls

7. New Operations

8. March to Death

9. Aerobatics

Ultra Deluxe -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 18 Worcester, MA at The Raven+

April 19 Boston, MA at O’Briens

April 20 Albany, NY at The Rat Den

April 21 State College, PA at Dumpster Fire^

April 22 Pittsburgh, PA at The Mr. Roboto Project^

April 23 Philadelphia, PA at The Tabernacle^

May 20 Boonton, NJ at Red House+

May 21 Queens, NY at Bar Freda+

With Massa Nera+

With Lástima^

