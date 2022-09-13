Umbra Vitae (Converge’s J. Bannon) announce debut shows w/ Liturgy & more

Converge frontman J. Bannon's death metal-inspired band, Umbra Vitae -- which also features Wear Your Wounds' Mike McKenzie (also of The Red Chord and more) and Sean Martin (also ex-Hatebreed and more), plus bassist Greg Weeks (The Red Chord, Labor Hex, etc) and drummer Jon Rice (ex-Job for a Cowboy, Uncle Acid, etc) -- released their debut album, Shadow of Life, in 2020, and now they've announced their debut live shows. The East Coast dates happen in December, in Cambridge, MA (December 15 at The Middle East) and Brooklyn, NY (December 16 at Saint Vitus Bar).

The Cambridge show is supporting Liturgy on their December tour, and it's a killer lineup all around with Elizabeth Colour Wheel and Infant Island on the bill as well. No word yet about who Brooklyn is with, though; stay tuned, and stream Shadow of Life below.

Liturgy also supported Converge in Brooklyn earlier this year when they brought their expanded Bloodmoon lineup to Brooklyn Steel in April.

Converge are about to go on tour with Meshuggah and Torche, including an NYC show on September 18 at Hammerstein Ballroom.

--

UMBRA VITAE: 2022 TOUR

09/15/2022 Cambridge, MA The Middle East *

09/16/2022 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar

* - w/ Liturgy, Elizabeth Colour Wheel & Infant Island