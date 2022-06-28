Umphrey’s McGee bassist talks 5 favorite metal shows he saw growing up

Jam vets Umphrey's McGee are releasing their new studio album Asking For A Friend this Friday (7/1), and if you haven't heard them already, four of its 14 songs are streaming now (listen below). Umphrey's touch on all different types of music, and though you might not guess it from the new singles, they've always had a love of heavier rock, as they've shown off with covers of Fugazi, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Tool, Pantera, Danzig, Iron Maiden, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, and more. Ahead of the new album's release, we caught up with bassist Ryan Stasik over email to talk about his five favorite metal bands/shows that he saw growing up as a preteen/teenager in Kalamazoo. Take it away, Ryan...

--

1. Pantera

Hands down this was the band that did it for me as a teenager. Fortunate to see them many times as a teen. Always in the pit, always 100% full throttle anger and aggression. It was fucking beautiful.

2. Beastie Boys with Rollins Band in 1992

Henry Rollins is an icon. This pairing was so raw and full of energy that it ranks in my top 5 concerts of all time.

3. Tool

My first show was in Kalamazoo in 1995 or '96 I think. Still my favorite band to this day. The progressive metal bug was implanted for life that day. I had never seen production with metal at that level before. I was instantly connected. These are pre cell phone days too thankfully. I was locked in from beginning to end. And every Tool show since, I've been the same way.

4. Prong

This band opened up for every band that played Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo in the '90s. I was early to the shows and never missed this power trio’s high energy performances.

5. Nine Inch Nails

One of the most memorable nights of my life as a group of 10 of us got dressed up and attended the NIN show. Jim Rose Circus opened before Pop Will Eat Itself did their thing. I was not prepared for the highest level of musicianship, art, production to slap me upside the head. Basically putting a hole in my head. I left shirtless, sweating, possibly bleeding as I enjoyed the pit then. And all I wanted to do was go back for more.

--

Listen to four songs from the upcoming Umphrey's McGee album...

