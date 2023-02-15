Unbroken reuniting for Indecision Records’ 30th anniversary fest

The massively influential metalcore/hardcore vets Unbroken are reuniting once again, for the first time in nearly a decade, to headline day two of Indecision Records' 30th anniversary festival, which goes down on July 28 and 29 at Garden AMP in Garden Grove, CA.

The day one headliner is Beyond Repair, which is sort of a Throwdown reunion, as the band explains:

The day one lineup also includes The Promise, Adamantium, Godcollider, Field of Flames, Coolside, Power Alone, Major Pain, and more TBA; and the day two lineup also includes The Suicide File, Undertow, Mean Season, Skullcrack, Strife, Over My Dead Body, School Drugs, Change, Bayonet, Crashing Forward, and more TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/17) at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern).

Unbroken last reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Life. Love. Regret. in 2014. Read about that album in our list of 15 '90s metalcore albums that still resonate today and watch video of that show below.

