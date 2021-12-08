Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats announce 2022 North American tour with King Buffalo

Before Uncle Acid the Deadbeats open Ghost's European tour, they'll do a headlining run in North America with support from King Buffalo. The tour kicks off in NYC at Brooklyn Steel on March 2 (tickets) and wraps up in Boston on 4/3. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/10). All dates are listed below.

Uncle Acid's latest album is 2018's Wasteland. Read our interview with the band on that album for more.

Meanwhile, Ghost also have a North American tour that hits NJ's Prudential Center on February 10 (tickets), and you can pick up Ghost vinyl and merch here.

Uncle Acid -- 2022 Tour Dates

with King Buffalo

3/2 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

3/3 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

3/4 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian

3/5 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

3/7 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

3/8 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

3/9 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

3/11 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

3/12 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

3/13 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

3/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

3/16 San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark

3/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

3/18 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

3/21 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

3/22 Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

3/23 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

3/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

3/26 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

3/27 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

3/29 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/30 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/1 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth

4/2 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

4/3 Boston, MA @ Big Nite Live

with Ghost and Twin Temple

APR 9 ENG, Manchester, Arena

APR 11 ENG, London, O2 Arena

APR 13 SCO,Glasgow, Hydro

APR 15 ENG, Birmingham, RWA Arena

APR 17 NLD, Rotterdam, RTM Stage Ahoy

APR 18 FRA, Paris, Accor Arena

APR 19 GER, Cologne, Lanxess Arena

APR 21 GER, Leipzig, Quarterback Immobillen Arena

APR 22 GER, Frankfurt, Festhalle

APR 24 CZE, Prague, Arena

APR 27 FIN, Tampere, Nokia Arena

APR 29 SWE, Stockholm, Avicii Arena

APR 30 NOR, Oslo, Spektrum

MAY 1 SWE, Malmo, Malmo Arena

MAY 3 BEL, Brussels, Vorst Nationaal

MAY 5 ITA, Milan, Mediolanum Forum

MAY 7 SPA, Barcelona, Olympic Arena Badalona

MAY 8 SPA, Madrid, Vistalegre Arena

MAY 11 AUT, Vienna, Stadthalle

MAY 13 SWI, Zurich, Hallenstadion

MAY 15 GER, Hannover TUI Arena

MAY 16 GER, Munich, Olympiahalle

MAY18 HUN, Budapest, Arena