Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats announce 2022 North American tour with King Buffalo
Before Uncle Acid the Deadbeats open Ghost's European tour, they'll do a headlining run in North America with support from King Buffalo. The tour kicks off in NYC at Brooklyn Steel on March 2 (tickets) and wraps up in Boston on 4/3. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/10). All dates are listed below.
Uncle Acid's latest album is 2018's Wasteland. Read our interview with the band on that album for more.
Meanwhile, Ghost also have a North American tour that hits NJ's Prudential Center on February 10 (tickets), and you can pick up Ghost vinyl and merch here.
Uncle Acid -- 2022 Tour Dates
with King Buffalo
3/2 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
3/3 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
3/4 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian
3/5 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
3/7 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
3/8 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
3/9 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
3/11 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
3/12 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
3/13 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
3/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
3/16 San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark
3/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
3/18 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater
3/21 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
3/22 Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
3/23 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
3/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
3/26 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
3/27 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
3/29 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
3/30 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
4/1 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth
4/2 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
4/3 Boston, MA @ Big Nite Live
with Ghost and Twin Temple
APR 9 ENG, Manchester, Arena
APR 11 ENG, London, O2 Arena
APR 13 SCO,Glasgow, Hydro
APR 15 ENG, Birmingham, RWA Arena
APR 17 NLD, Rotterdam, RTM Stage Ahoy
APR 18 FRA, Paris, Accor Arena
APR 19 GER, Cologne, Lanxess Arena
APR 21 GER, Leipzig, Quarterback Immobillen Arena
APR 22 GER, Frankfurt, Festhalle
APR 24 CZE, Prague, Arena
APR 27 FIN, Tampere, Nokia Arena
APR 29 SWE, Stockholm, Avicii Arena
APR 30 NOR, Oslo, Spektrum
MAY 1 SWE, Malmo, Malmo Arena
MAY 3 BEL, Brussels, Vorst Nationaal
MAY 5 ITA, Milan, Mediolanum Forum
MAY 7 SPA, Barcelona, Olympic Arena Badalona
MAY 8 SPA, Madrid, Vistalegre Arena
MAY 11 AUT, Vienna, Stadthalle
MAY 13 SWI, Zurich, Hallenstadion
MAY 15 GER, Hannover TUI Arena
MAY 16 GER, Munich, Olympiahalle
MAY18 HUN, Budapest, Arena