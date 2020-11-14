It's officially Best of 2020 season, with lists from Rough Trade, Decibel, and now UK mag Uncut, whose 75-album, multi-genre list includes plenty of albums that will likely become this year's regulars like Phoebe Bridgers, Bob Dylan, Fiona Apple, Fleet Foxes, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Bill Callahan, JARV IS..., Laura Marling, Jason Isbell, Moses Boyd, Tame Impala, Courtney Marie Andrews, Fontaines DC, Stephen Malkmus, SAULT, Bruce Springsteen, Moses Sumney, Nubya Garcia, Kevin Morby, Perfume Genius, and much more, plus you'll almost definitely discover something new on here too.

Check out their full list below, and pick up Uncut's January 2021 show (with Paul McCartney on the cover) and learn more about what's inside it here.

--

UNCUT'S TOP 75 ALBUMS OF 2020

75. Kelly Lee Owens - Inner Song

74. Jeff Parker - Suite for Max Brown

73. Doves - The Universal Want

72. Tamikrest - Tamotaït

71. Andy Bell - The View From Halfway Down

70. Bill Fay - Countless Branches

69. Honey Harper - Starmaker

68. Steve Earle & The Dukes - Ghosts of West Virginia

67. Matt Berry - Phantom Birds

66. Six Organs of Admittance - Companion Rises

65. Garcia Peoples - Nightcap At Wits' End

64. Nadine Shah - Kitchen Sink

63. H.C. McEntire - Eno Axis

61. Elvis Costello - Hey Clockface

60. Lianne La Havas - Lianne La Havas

59. Julianna Barwick - Healing Is a Miracle

58. BC Camplight - Shortly After Takeoff

57. Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela - Rejoice

56. The Lemon Twigs - Songs for the General Public

55. Khruangbin - Mordechai

54. Perfume Genius - Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

53. Sufjan Stevens - The Ascension

52. Hen Ogledd - Free Humans

51. HAIM - Women in Music Pt. III

50. Margo Price - That's How Rumors Get Started

49. Gwenifer Raymond - Strange Lights Over Garth Mountain

48. The Necks - Three

47. Working Men's Club - Working Men's Club

46. Roger Eno & Brian Eno - Mixing Colours

45. Bright Eyes - Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was

44. Eddie Chacon - Pleasure, Joy and Happiness

43. Sarah Davachi - Cantus, Descant

42. Róisín Murphy - Róisín Machine

41. Keeley Forsyth - Debris

40. Brigid Dawson and The Mothers Network - Ballet of Apes

39. The Psychedelic Furs - Made of Rain

38. Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman

37. Sparks - A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip

36. Destroyer - Have We Met

35. Shabaka and the Ancestors - We Are Sent Here By History

34. Rose City Band - Summerlong

33. Bananagun - The True Story of Bananagun

32. The Flaming Lips - American Head

31. Afel Bocoum - Lindé

30. Cornershop - England is a Garden

29. Songhoy Blues - Optimisme

28. Lucinda Williams - Good Souls Better Angels

27. Kevin Morby - Sundowner

26. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Sideways To New Italy

25. Nubya Garcia - Source

24. Moses Sumney - græ

23. Paul Weller - On Sunset

22. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

21. James Elkington - Ever-Roving Eye

20. Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You

19. Brigid Mae Power - Head Above The Water

18. Frazey Ford - U kin B the Sun

17. SAULT - UNTITLED (Black Is)

16. Stephen Malkmus - Traditional Techniques

15. Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death

14. Courtney Marie Andrews - Old Flowers

13. Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

12. Moses Boyd - Dark Matter

11. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Reunions

10. Laura Marling - Song For Our Daughter

9. Shirley Collins - Heart's Ease

8. JARV IS... - Beyond the Pale

7. Bill Callahan - Gold Record

6. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

5. Thundercat - It Is What It Is

4. Drive-By Truckers - The New OK

3. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

2. Fleet Foxes - Shore

1. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways