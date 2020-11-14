Uncut’s Top 75 Albums of 2020
It's officially Best of 2020 season, with lists from Rough Trade, Decibel, and now UK mag Uncut, whose 75-album, multi-genre list includes plenty of albums that will likely become this year's regulars like Phoebe Bridgers, Bob Dylan, Fiona Apple, Fleet Foxes, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Bill Callahan, JARV IS..., Laura Marling, Jason Isbell, Moses Boyd, Tame Impala, Courtney Marie Andrews, Fontaines DC, Stephen Malkmus, SAULT, Bruce Springsteen, Moses Sumney, Nubya Garcia, Kevin Morby, Perfume Genius, and much more, plus you'll almost definitely discover something new on here too.
Check out their full list below, and pick up Uncut's January 2021 show (with Paul McCartney on the cover) and learn more about what's inside it here.
--
UNCUT'S TOP 75 ALBUMS OF 2020
75. Kelly Lee Owens - Inner Song
74. Jeff Parker - Suite for Max Brown
73. Doves - The Universal Want
72. Tamikrest - Tamotaït
71. Andy Bell - The View From Halfway Down
70. Bill Fay - Countless Branches
69. Honey Harper - Starmaker
68. Steve Earle & The Dukes - Ghosts of West Virginia
67. Matt Berry - Phantom Birds
66. Six Organs of Admittance - Companion Rises
65. Garcia Peoples - Nightcap At Wits' End
64. Nadine Shah - Kitchen Sink
63. H.C. McEntire - Eno Axis
61. Elvis Costello - Hey Clockface
60. Lianne La Havas - Lianne La Havas
59. Julianna Barwick - Healing Is a Miracle
58. BC Camplight - Shortly After Takeoff
57. Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela - Rejoice
56. The Lemon Twigs - Songs for the General Public
55. Khruangbin - Mordechai
54. Perfume Genius - Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
53. Sufjan Stevens - The Ascension
52. Hen Ogledd - Free Humans
51. HAIM - Women in Music Pt. III
50. Margo Price - That's How Rumors Get Started
49. Gwenifer Raymond - Strange Lights Over Garth Mountain
48. The Necks - Three
47. Working Men's Club - Working Men's Club
46. Roger Eno & Brian Eno - Mixing Colours
45. Bright Eyes - Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was
44. Eddie Chacon - Pleasure, Joy and Happiness
43. Sarah Davachi - Cantus, Descant
42. Róisín Murphy - Róisín Machine
41. Keeley Forsyth - Debris
40. Brigid Dawson and The Mothers Network - Ballet of Apes
39. The Psychedelic Furs - Made of Rain
38. Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman
37. Sparks - A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip
36. Destroyer - Have We Met
35. Shabaka and the Ancestors - We Are Sent Here By History
34. Rose City Band - Summerlong
33. Bananagun - The True Story of Bananagun
32. The Flaming Lips - American Head
31. Afel Bocoum - Lindé
30. Cornershop - England is a Garden
29. Songhoy Blues - Optimisme
28. Lucinda Williams - Good Souls Better Angels
27. Kevin Morby - Sundowner
26. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Sideways To New Italy
25. Nubya Garcia - Source
24. Moses Sumney - græ
23. Paul Weller - On Sunset
22. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
21. James Elkington - Ever-Roving Eye
20. Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You
19. Brigid Mae Power - Head Above The Water
18. Frazey Ford - U kin B the Sun
17. SAULT - UNTITLED (Black Is)
16. Stephen Malkmus - Traditional Techniques
15. Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death
14. Courtney Marie Andrews - Old Flowers
13. Tame Impala - The Slow Rush
12. Moses Boyd - Dark Matter
11. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Reunions
10. Laura Marling - Song For Our Daughter
9. Shirley Collins - Heart's Ease
8. JARV IS... - Beyond the Pale
7. Bill Callahan - Gold Record
6. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
5. Thundercat - It Is What It Is
4. Drive-By Truckers - The New OK
3. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
2. Fleet Foxes - Shore
1. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways