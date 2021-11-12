It's officially that time: year-end list season. UK mag Uncut is first out of the gate this year with their list of the 75 best albums of 2021. It's got tons of names that will probably soon be regulars on these lists (The Weather Station, Low, Nick Cave, Cassandra Jenkins, The War On Drugs, Lana Del Rey, Dry Cleaning, Sons of Kemet, Squid, black midi, Black Country New Road, and more), as well as some veteran classic rockers (David Crosby, Robert Plant, Lindsey Buckingham), veteran indie bands (Teenage Fanclub, Saint Etienne, Mogwai, Arab Strap, The Coral, The Hold Steady, My Morning Jacket), and probably some stuff you haven't heard before. Check out the full list below.

You can pick up vinyl copies of several albums on this list in the BV shop.

Uncut's Top 75 Albums of 2021

75. Rose City Band - Earth Trip

74. Rosali - No Medium

73. Sleater-Kinney - Path of Wellness

72. Marianne Faithfull With Warren Ellis - She Walks In Beauty

71. Buffalo Nichols - Buffalo Nichols

70. black midi - Cavalcade

69. Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

68. Cathal Coughlan - Song of Co-Aklan

67. Lucy Dacus - Home Video

66. Sarah Davachi - Antiphonals

65. Moor Mother - Black Encyclopedia of the Air

64. Pino Palladino & Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments

63. Chris Schlarb & Chad Taylor - Time No Changes

62. Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine - A Beginner’s Mind

61. The Besnard Lakes - The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings

60. Grouper - Shade

59. Strand of Oaks - In Heaven

58. Big Red Machine - How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?

57. Haiku Salut - The Hill, The Light, The Ghost

55. LoneLady - Former Things

54. Daniel Bachman - Axacan

53. The Black Keys - Delta Kream

52. Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble - Now

51. Yasmin Williams - Urban Driftwood

50. Lindsey Buckingham - Lindsey Buckingham

49. Sunburned Hand Of The Man - Pick A Day To Die

48. David Crosby - For Free

47. Elephant9 - Arrival of the New Elders

46. Israel Nash - Topaz

45. Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth - Utopian Ashes

44. Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi - They're Calling Me Home

43. My Morning Jacket - My Morning Jacket

42. Faye Webster - I Know I'm Funny haha

41. Damon Albarn - The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

40. Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

39. Squid - Bright Green Field

38. Madlib - Sound Ancestors

37. Dean Wareham - I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L A

36. Arab Strap - As Days Get Dark

35. John Murry - The Stars Are God's Bullet Holes

34. Courtney Barnett - Things Take Time, Take Time

33. Chuck Johnson - The Cinder Grove

32. The Hold Steady - Open Door Policy

31. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof

30. Teenage Fanclub - Endless Arcade

29. Steve Gunn - Other You

28. Ryley Walker - Course In Fable

27. Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

26. Paul Weller - Fat Pop (Volume 1)

25. Jane Weaver - Flock

24. Valerie June - The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers

23. St. Vincent - Daddy's Home

22. The Coral - Coral Island

21. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

20. Modern Nature - Island Of Noise

19. John Grant - Boy from Michigan

18. Hiss Golden Messenger - Quietly Blowing It

17. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

16. Sleaford Mods - Spare Ribs

15. Mogwai - As The Love Continues

14. Saint Etienne - I've Been Trying To Tell You

13. Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime

12. Sons of Kemet - Black To The Future

11. Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over the Country Club

10. Richard Dawson & Circle - Henki

9. Black Country, New Road - For the first time

8. The War on Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore

7. Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview On Phenomenal Nature

6. Arooj Aftab - Vulture Prince

5. SAULT - Nine

4. Low - Hey What

3. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - CARNAGE

2. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

1. The Weather Station - Ignorance

Pick up the new limited deluxe vinyl reissue of the Weather Station album along with Nick Cave, Low and others on this list, HERE.