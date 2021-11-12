Uncut’s Top 75 Albums of 2021
It's officially that time: year-end list season. UK mag Uncut is first out of the gate this year with their list of the 75 best albums of 2021. It's got tons of names that will probably soon be regulars on these lists (The Weather Station, Low, Nick Cave, Cassandra Jenkins, The War On Drugs, Lana Del Rey, Dry Cleaning, Sons of Kemet, Squid, black midi, Black Country New Road, and more), as well as some veteran classic rockers (David Crosby, Robert Plant, Lindsey Buckingham), veteran indie bands (Teenage Fanclub, Saint Etienne, Mogwai, Arab Strap, The Coral, The Hold Steady, My Morning Jacket), and probably some stuff you haven't heard before. Check out the full list below.
75. Rose City Band - Earth Trip
74. Rosali - No Medium
73. Sleater-Kinney - Path of Wellness
72. Marianne Faithfull With Warren Ellis - She Walks In Beauty
71. Buffalo Nichols - Buffalo Nichols
70. black midi - Cavalcade
69. Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
68. Cathal Coughlan - Song of Co-Aklan
67. Lucy Dacus - Home Video
66. Sarah Davachi - Antiphonals
65. Moor Mother - Black Encyclopedia of the Air
64. Pino Palladino & Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments
63. Chris Schlarb & Chad Taylor - Time No Changes
62. Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine - A Beginner’s Mind
61. The Besnard Lakes - The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings
60. Grouper - Shade
59. Strand of Oaks - In Heaven
58. Big Red Machine - How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?
57. Haiku Salut - The Hill, The Light, The Ghost
55. LoneLady - Former Things
54. Daniel Bachman - Axacan
53. The Black Keys - Delta Kream
52. Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble - Now
51. Yasmin Williams - Urban Driftwood
50. Lindsey Buckingham - Lindsey Buckingham
49. Sunburned Hand Of The Man - Pick A Day To Die
48. David Crosby - For Free
47. Elephant9 - Arrival of the New Elders
46. Israel Nash - Topaz
45. Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth - Utopian Ashes
44. Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi - They're Calling Me Home
43. My Morning Jacket - My Morning Jacket
42. Faye Webster - I Know I'm Funny haha
41. Damon Albarn - The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
40. Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
39. Squid - Bright Green Field
38. Madlib - Sound Ancestors
37. Dean Wareham - I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L A
36. Arab Strap - As Days Get Dark
35. John Murry - The Stars Are God's Bullet Holes
34. Courtney Barnett - Things Take Time, Take Time
33. Chuck Johnson - The Cinder Grove
32. The Hold Steady - Open Door Policy
31. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof
30. Teenage Fanclub - Endless Arcade
29. Steve Gunn - Other You
28. Ryley Walker - Course In Fable
27. Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
26. Paul Weller - Fat Pop (Volume 1)
25. Jane Weaver - Flock
24. Valerie June - The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
23. St. Vincent - Daddy's Home
22. The Coral - Coral Island
21. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
20. Modern Nature - Island Of Noise
19. John Grant - Boy from Michigan
18. Hiss Golden Messenger - Quietly Blowing It
17. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg
16. Sleaford Mods - Spare Ribs
15. Mogwai - As The Love Continues
14. Saint Etienne - I've Been Trying To Tell You
13. Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
12. Sons of Kemet - Black To The Future
11. Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over the Country Club
10. Richard Dawson & Circle - Henki
9. Black Country, New Road - For the first time
8. The War on Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore
7. Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview On Phenomenal Nature
6. Arooj Aftab - Vulture Prince
5. SAULT - Nine
4. Low - Hey What
3. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - CARNAGE
2. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises
1. The Weather Station - Ignorance
