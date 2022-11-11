Uncut’s Top 75 Albums of 2022
The 2022 year-end lists are already beginning to roll in, and today brings one from UK mag Uncut. It's a top 75 and it leans heavily towards indie/alternative rock and folk, with Wet Leg, Wilco, Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band, Joan Shelley, and The Smile all in the top 10, as well as high-ranking spots claimed by The Weather Station, Cate Le Bon, Beth Orton, Lambchop, Richard Dawson, Fontaines D.C. Gwenno, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, black midi, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Arctic Monkeys, Dry Cleaning, Cass McCombs, Jockstrap, Black Country New Road, and more, but there's some jazz on there (Oren Ambarchi, Johan Berthling & Andreas Werliin, The Comet Is Coming, Makaya McCraven), some rap/R&B (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Sudan Archives), reggae legend Horace Andy, Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré's album with Khruangbin, and more. Check out their full list below and pick up the January 2023 issue of Uncut for more.
75. Drugdealer - Hiding in Plain Sight
74. Chris Forsyth - Evolution Here We Come
73. Aoife Nessa Frances - Protector
72. Širom - The Liquified Throne of Simplicity
71. Angeline Morrison - The Sorrow Songs: Folk Songs of Black British Experience
70. Tommy McLain - I Ran Down Every Dream
69. Jack White - Entering Heaven Alive
68. Kathryn Joseph - for you who are the wronged
67. Jake Blount - The New Faith
66. The Unthanks - Sorrows Away
65. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
64. Ghost Power - Ghost Power
63. Robyn Hitchcock - Shufflemania!
62. Jenny Hval - Classic Objects
61. Yard Act - The Overload
60. Sarah Davachi - Two Sisters
59. The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
58. Pye Corner Audio - Let's Emerge!
57. Oren Ambarchi, Johan Berthling & Andreas Werliin - Ghosted
56. Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
55. Amanda Shires - Take It Like a Man
54. Suede - Autofiction
53. Beyoncé - RENAISSANCE
52. Tim Bernardes - Mil Coisas Invisíveis
51. Jake Xerxes Fussell - Good and Green Again
50. Drive-By Truckers - Welcome 2 Club XIII
49. Bill Callahan - YTI⅃AƎЯ
48. Carson McHone - Still Life
47. Rich Ruth - I Survived, It's Over
46. Björk - Fossora
45. Aldous Harding - Warm Chris
44. Makaya McCraven - In These Times
43. Revelators Sound System - Revelators
42. Jana Horn - Optimism
41. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Endless Rooms
40. Ty Segall - "Hello, Hi"
39. Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré - Ali
38. Courtney Marie Andrews - Loose Future
37. Bitchin Bajas - Bajascillators
36. S.G. Goodman - Teeth Marks
35. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Reset
34. Daniel Rossen - You Belong There
33. Sudan Archives - Natural Brown Prom Queen
32. Horace Andy - Midnight Rocker
31. Kevin Morby - This Is A Photograph
30. Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
29. Julia Jacklin - PRE PLEASURE
28. The Comet Is Coming - Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
27. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There
26. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
25. Cass McCombs - Heartmind
24. Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork
23. Arctic Monkeys - The Car
22. Hurray For The Riff Raff - Life On Earth
21. black midi - Hellfire
20. Kurt Vile - (watch my moves)
19. Sharon Van Etten - We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
18. Gwenno - Tresor
17. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia
16. Richard Dawson - The Ruby Cord
15. Lambchop - The Bible
14. Beth Orton - Weather Alive
13. Cate Le Bon - Pompeii
12. The Weather Station - How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars
11. The Delines - The Sea Drift
10. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
9. Brian Eno - FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE
8. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
7. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
6. Wilco - Cruel Country
5. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
4. Angel Olsen - Big Time
3. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band - Dear Scott
2. Joan Shelley - The Spur
1. The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention