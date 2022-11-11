The 2022 year-end lists are already beginning to roll in, and today brings one from UK mag Uncut. It's a top 75 and it leans heavily towards indie/alternative rock and folk, with Wet Leg, Wilco, Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band, Joan Shelley, and The Smile all in the top 10, as well as high-ranking spots claimed by The Weather Station, Cate Le Bon, Beth Orton, Lambchop, Richard Dawson, Fontaines D.C. Gwenno, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, black midi, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Arctic Monkeys, Dry Cleaning, Cass McCombs, Jockstrap, Black Country New Road, and more, but there's some jazz on there (Oren Ambarchi, Johan Berthling & Andreas Werliin, The Comet Is Coming, Makaya McCraven), some rap/R&B (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Sudan Archives), reggae legend Horace Andy, Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré's album with Khruangbin, and more. Check out their full list below and pick up the January 2023 issue of Uncut for more.

Uncut's Top 75 Albums of 2022

75. Drugdealer - Hiding in Plain Sight

74. Chris Forsyth - Evolution Here We Come

73. Aoife Nessa Frances - Protector

72. Širom - The Liquified Throne of Simplicity

71. Angeline Morrison - The Sorrow Songs: Folk Songs of Black British Experience

70. Tommy McLain - I Ran Down Every Dream

69. Jack White - Entering Heaven Alive

68. Kathryn Joseph - for you who are the wronged

67. Jake Blount - The New Faith

66. The Unthanks - Sorrows Away

65. Beach House - Once Twice Melody

64. Ghost Power - Ghost Power

63. Robyn Hitchcock - Shufflemania!

62. Jenny Hval - Classic Objects

61. Yard Act - The Overload

60. Sarah Davachi - Two Sisters

59. The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

58. Pye Corner Audio - Let's Emerge!

57. Oren Ambarchi, Johan Berthling & Andreas Werliin - Ghosted

56. Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

55. Amanda Shires - Take It Like a Man

54. Suede - Autofiction

53. Beyoncé - RENAISSANCE

52. Tim Bernardes - Mil Coisas Invisíveis

51. Jake Xerxes Fussell - Good and Green Again

50. Drive-By Truckers - Welcome 2 Club XIII

49. Bill Callahan - YTI⅃AƎЯ

48. Carson McHone - Still Life

47. Rich Ruth - I Survived, It's Over

46. Björk - Fossora

45. Aldous Harding - Warm Chris

44. Makaya McCraven - In These Times

43. Revelators Sound System - Revelators

42. Jana Horn - Optimism

41. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Endless Rooms

40. Ty Segall - "Hello, Hi"

39. Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré - Ali

38. Courtney Marie Andrews - Loose Future

37. Bitchin Bajas - Bajascillators

36. S.G. Goodman - Teeth Marks

35. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Reset

34. Daniel Rossen - You Belong There

33. Sudan Archives - Natural Brown Prom Queen

32. Horace Andy - Midnight Rocker

31. Kevin Morby - This Is A Photograph

30. Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful

29. Julia Jacklin - PRE PLEASURE

28. The Comet Is Coming - Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam

27. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There

26. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B

25. Cass McCombs - Heartmind

24. Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

23. Arctic Monkeys - The Car

22. Hurray For The Riff Raff - Life On Earth

21. black midi - Hellfire

20. Kurt Vile - (watch my moves)

19. Sharon Van Etten - We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong

18. Gwenno - Tresor

17. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia

16. Richard Dawson - The Ruby Cord

15. Lambchop - The Bible

14. Beth Orton - Weather Alive

13. Cate Le Bon - Pompeii

12. The Weather Station - How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars

11. The Delines - The Sea Drift

10. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

9. Brian Eno - FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE

8. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

7. Wet Leg - Wet Leg

6. Wilco - Cruel Country

5. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

4. Angel Olsen - Big Time

3. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band - Dear Scott

2. Joan Shelley - The Spur

1. The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention