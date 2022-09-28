Undeath, 200 Stab Wounds, Enforced & Phobophilic announce tour (BV presale for NYC)
Undeath are riding high off the strength of their widely-acclaimed death metal breakthrough It's Time... to Rise From the Grave, and they've now announced a fall co-headlining tour with fellow modern death metal greats 200 Stab Wounds. And it's a stacked quadruple bill with openers Enforced and Phobophilic. Things kick off in Cambridge on November 11, wrap up in Undeath's hometown of Rochester on December 18, and they'll hit Brooklyn, Atlanta, Austin, Vegas, LA, Chicago, and much more in between. All dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn date is November 13 at Saint Vitus, and we've got a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (9/29) at 10 AM for that show. Check back here Thursday morning for the password. The general public on-sale begins Friday (9/30) at 10 AM.
200 Stab Wounds released their killer death metal debut Slave to the Scalpel last year on Maggot Stomp. Richmond's thrashy Enforced dropped Kill Grid on Century Media last year. And Undeath's Prosthetic labelmates Phobophilic are fresh off putting out their debut LP Enveloping Absurdity earlier this month. Undeath vocalist Alexander Jones picked Phobophilic for our list of metal bands to watch in 2022 and said, "One of the best new American death metal bands, by far. They signed to Prosthetic last year and just finished up recording a full-length that I’m sure is gonna blow a lot of people away. They’ve got a great ear for catchy, hook-y riffs and I’m dying to hear a whole album’s worth of ‘em." Phobophili also just put out a video for "Cathedrals of Blood (Twilight of the Idols)" today and you can check that out, along with videos of all the other bands on the tour, below.
Undeath / 200 Stab Wounds / Enforced / Phobophilic -- 2022 Tour Dates
11-Nov - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
12-Nov - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
13-Nov - Brooklyn, NY @ St Vitus
15-Nov - Baltimore, MD @ OTTOBAR
16-Nov - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
17-Nov - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
18-Nov - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub
19-Nov - Miami, FL @ Gramps
20-Nov - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum (Inside)
22-Nov - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
23-Nov - Austin, TX @ Spider Ballroom
25-Nov - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks
26-Nov - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's
28-Nov - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground
29-Nov - Tucson, AZ @ THE ROCK
30-Nov - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8
02-Dec - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
04-Dec - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
05-Dec - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfields Trading Co
07-Dec - Portland, OR @ Dante's
08-Dec - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
10-Dec - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11-Dec - Denver, CO @ HQ
12-Dec - Kansas City, MO @ The Rino
13-Dec - Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove
14-Dec - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
15-Dec - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
16-Dec - Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry
17-Dec - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
18-Dec - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall