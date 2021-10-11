Undeath announce tour, opening Genocide Pact’s album release show in NYC
Having just wrapped up a run supporting The Black Dahlia Murder at NYC's Irving Plaza last night (10/10), Rochester death metal upstarts Undeath have announced a run of mostly headlining shows for this November. After that, they'll get to work on new material for a 2022 release, which will follow their 2020 debut LP Lesions of a Different Kind (one of our favorite metal albums of 2020).
The one non-headlining show of the run will be in NYC, opening Genocide Pact's record release show for their upcoming self-titled LP, which drops December 3 via Relapse. That happens November 20 at Saint Vitus Bar with Funeral Leech and Infandus also on the bill. Tickets are on sale now.
All Undeath dates are listed, with a video from their 2020 LP and the new Genocide Pact video, below.
Undeath -- 2021 Tour Dates
November 18 - The Foundry - Lakewood, OH
November 19 - Bug Jar - Rochester, NY
November 20 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY*
November 21 - Middle East - Boston, MA
November 22 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA
November 23 - The Camel - Richmond, VA
* Genocide Pact release show (Undeath supporting)