Undeath detail new LP ‘It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave,’ share video, touring w/ Acacia Strain

Rochester, NY death metal upstarts Undeath have officially announced their anticipated sophomore album, It's Time... To Rise From The Grave, due April 22 via Prosthetic Records (pre-order). It's Undeath's first LP as a five-piece -- Kyle Beam (guitars, primary songwriter), Alexander Jones (vocals), Tommy Wall (bass), Jared Welch (guitars) and Matt Browning (drums) -- and it was recorded with Scoops Dardaris and mastered by Arthur Rizk. The first taste is "Rise From The Grave," which comes with an Errick Easterday-directed video.

"'Rise from the Grave' is Undeath refined to its deadliest aspects," Kyle Beam says. "Blood curdling vocals, bonesaw guitars, slamming bass, and skull crushing drums, fused with a focused hook that brings the decayed mass together as a banging death metal track. We hope you all enjoy, bang your head and scream along."

Vocalist Alexander Jones adds: "We knew we wanted to go kind of over-the-top with this video but still have it feel like something you might catch on Headbangers Ball in the '90s. Think 'Sentenced to Burn' or 'Rapture'. Luckily enough we met Errick while we were recording the album and when it came time to start plotting out the video, we knew he was the guy for the job. I think the end result is a great little encapsulation of what our band is all about - big riffs and plenty of gore." The song shreds, and Headbangers Ball revival never gets old, so check it out below.

Undeath are also gearing up to open a few shows for metalcore/deathcore vets The Acacia Strain in Worcester, Amityville, and Albany this March, right before they play Louisville hardcore festival LDB Fest. They're also playing the second day of Vancouver's Modified Ghost Festival (5/20) with Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul, and "guests." All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Fiend For Corpses

Defiled Again

Rise From The Grave

Necrobionics

Enhancing The Dead

The Funeral Within

Head Splattered in Seven Ways

Human Chandelier

Bone Wrought

Trampled Headstones

Undeath -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 4 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA*

March 5 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY*

March 6 - Empire - Albany, NY*

March 11 & 12 - LDB Fest - Louisville, KY

May 20 - Modified Ghost Festival - Vancouver, BC^

* - w/ The Acacia Strain