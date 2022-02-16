Undeath share gory video for new song “Head Splattered in Seven Ways” off upcoming LP

Pre-order Undeath's new album on cornflower blue vinyl.

In addition to finding themselves in the midst of the Chris Barnes death metal hullabaloo, Undeath have just released an awesome new song from their anticipated sophomore album It's Time... To Rise From The Grave (due 4/22 via Prosthetic). It's called "Head Splattered in Seven Ways" and here's what guitarist Kyle Beam says about it:

'Head Splattered in Seven Ways' is all about the number 7: There's seven syllables in the title, it's the seventh song on the record, the verse and chorus are in seven AND the bridge section repeats seven times. As if that wasn't crazy enough, lyrically the song is centered around a deranged interrogation scene with a murderer that possesses psionic powers - the kind capable of making heads explode and splatter in...well, you do the math. Simply put, this is an odd-time death metal banger that you'll snap your neck trying to headbang along to. Enjoy!

Vocalist Alexander Jones adds:

I’m really stoked about 'Head Splattered in Seven Ways'. It's definitely one of the crazier, more technically intense songs on the record, so I'm excited that we're getting it out right after 'Rise from the Grave', which is by far one of the most straight forward tracks we've ever written. Both songs showcase the number one thing that Undeath is about, albeit in very different ways: the power of a dope riff. Also, the video that we shot with Errick Easterday is supremely fucked up. Shoutout to McCanns Local Meats, Rochester's premiere meat emporium, for letting us use their space (and to Mr. McCann himself for starring in the video!) If you're ever in the area, make sure you swing by for a great banh mi and a cup of coffee.

The video is so "supremely fucked up" that YouTube won't let us embed it due to its age restrictions, so watch it HERE or stream the song below.

Undeath are gearing up to play some shows with The Acacia Strain in March (including Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on 3/5) and then going on the stacked Dying Fetus tour with Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, and Frozen Soul (including NYC's Gramercy Theatre on June 3). All dates are listed below.

Pick up It's Time... To Rise From The Grave on cornflower blue vinyl. Undeath's 2020 debut LP Lesions of a Different Kind is also getting a new green vinyl pressing that you can pre-order now.

Undeath -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 4 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA %

March 5 - Amityville Music Hall - Long Island, NY %

March 6 - Empire - Albany, NY %

March 7 - Buffalo, NY @ Casa Di Francesca's

March 8 - Cincinatti, OH @ Legends <

March 9 - Toledo, OH @ The Ottawa Tavern <

March 10 - Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry <

March 12 - LDB Fest - Louisville, KY

March 13 - Louisville, KY At Mag Bar *

% = supporting The Acacia Strain

< = with Mutilatred

* = with Sanguisugabogg, Phobophilic, Volcano, Gates To Hell

w/ Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul:

April 29 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

April 30 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

May 1 - Hooligans Music Hall - Jacksonville, NC

May 3 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

May 4 - Masquerade, Heaven - Atlanta, GA

May 5 - Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL

May 6 - Jannus Live - Tampa, FL

May 7 - Revolution Live - Ft Lauderdale, FL

May 9 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

May 10 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

May 11 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

May 13 - Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

May 14 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

May 15 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

May 16 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

May 17 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

May 18 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

May 19 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

May 20 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

May 21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

May 23 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

May 24 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

May 25 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

May 26 - The Lyric - Minneapolis, MN

May 27 - Pop’s - Sauget, IL

May 28 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

May 29 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

May 31 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

June 1 - Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC

June 2 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

June 3 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

June 4 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

June 5 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA