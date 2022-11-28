Undeath’s Alexander Jones discusses his favorite albums of 2022

Undeath released one of the year's most widely loved death metal albums with their sophomore LP on Prosthetic Records, It's Time... To Rise From The Grave. It already topped Decibel's year-end list and landed on lists from members of Converge and Chat Pile, and it's sure to keep landing on more and more lists as 2022 comes to a close. We were also curious what Undeath vocalist Alexander Jones' favorite albums of the year were, and he made us a list that includes his pals/tourmates/labelmates Phobophilic, French post-hardcore titans Birds in Row, Quebec death metallers Sedimentum, and more, as well as non-metal like Charli XCX, Shygirl, and Bad Boy Chiller Crew. Read on for Alexander's list with commentary on each pick...

Undeath's Alexander Jones' Favorite Albums of 2022

Birds in Row - Gris Klein

Yet another level up from a band that simply doesn’t miss. Probably the best screamo band on the planet.

Dressed in Streams - Vande Mataram

Ferocious American black metal with a focus on anti-colonialism and Indian independence. Terrific stuff.

Sedimentum - Suppuration Morphogenesiaque

Goopy and disgusting death metal from the most terrifying place on earth: Québec. Amazing band.

Complot! - Victimes Innocents

More Québécois greatness. War Metal with a raw punk edge. Not one ounce of bullshit detected on this record.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew - Disrespectful

There was a day earlier this year where I had to go through like 40 boxes of Undeath merch to send back to our merch store and I listened to this record like four times in a row.

Pharmacist - Flourishing Extremities on Unspoiled Mental Grounds

You could tell me that this band is a project entirely based around a universe in which Carcass never changed their sound after Symphonies of Sickness and I’d totally believe you. One of the best death metal releases of the year.

Charli XCX - Crash

There’s a reason why Undeath frequently plays Charli over the PA before our set: she’s the fucking best.

Black Fucking Cancer - Procreate Inverse

Absolute nightmare music from a group of elusive psychos. Shit is beyond intense. It’s time to evoke some fuckin’ chaos.

Shygirl - Nymph

Get stupid high and blast this over good speakers that really move air.

Phobophilic - Enveloping Absurdity

The homies dropped a gem this year. One of the best death metal debuts in recent memory.

--

Undeath are on tour now with 200 Stab Wounds, Enforced, and Phobophilic. All remaining dates:

Undeath / 200 Stab Wounds / Enforced / Phobophilic -- 2022 Tour Dates

28-Nov - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

29-Nov - Tucson, AZ @ THE ROCK

30-Nov - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8

02-Dec - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04-Dec - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

05-Dec - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfields Trading Co

07-Dec - Portland, OR @ Dante's

08-Dec - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10-Dec - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11-Dec - Denver, CO @ HQ

12-Dec - Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

13-Dec - Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove

14-Dec - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

15-Dec - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

16-Dec - Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry

17-Dec - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

18-Dec - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall

For a taste of their live show, also stream their recently-released live record: