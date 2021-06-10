Under Attack (Municipal Waste, Suppression, etc) prep new EP for Three One G (new video)

Under Attack -- the hardcore band featuring Alex Copeland, guitarist Mark Telfian (Devoid Of Faith, Limp Wrist), bassist Jason Hodges (Suppression), and drummer Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Discordance Axis, Burnt by the Sun, etc) -- will follow their ripping, Iron Lung Records-released 2019 EP Through The Blade (and a couple splits since then) with a new EP, Preservation's Crash, on August 13 via Three One G (pre-order). The EP was recorded by Joel Moore (sound tech for Revocation) and Dan Gargiulo (ex-Revocation), and also mixed and mastered by Joel. We're premiering the absolutely furious, 56-second closing track "Die Already."

"'Die Already' is perhaps the most self explanatory song on this release," the band tells us. "Generally speaking, humans are trash. Void of empathy. Disrespectful. Close minded. Hateful. Violent. Foul beings. The world would be a better place with the trash humans dead and buried. So, they should finally do the world a favor and die."

Watch the video (by Displaced/ Replaced) and check out the 8-song tracklist below...

Tracklist

Freedom is to Die

Preservation’s Crash

Dig Our Own Graves

Siphon

You Must Pay

Designed Death

Blood Verses

Die Already