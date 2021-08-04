Underoath announce new album ‘Voyeurist’ (exclusive vinyl pre-order & new song)

Pre-order our "gold static" vinyl variant of Underoath's new album, limited to 350.

Metalcore veterans Underoath recently returned with the very heavy new song "Damn Excuses" (which we named one of the best punk/emo/etc songs of July), and now they've announced their first new album in nearly four years (and seventh overall), Voyeurist, due January 14 via Fearless Records. It includes "Damn Excuses," as well as the just-released second single "Hallelujah," which shows off a different side of this album. It's fueled by an anthemic pop hook, but still in an unmistakably Underoath way (and with plenty of manic drumming from Aaron Gillespie). Guitarist Tim McTague says:

I think the song is one of the more powerful songs on the album for a myriad of reasons, but sharing a night of beers and stories with a handful of the people you love, unpacking a ton of heady concepts and recording a choir really put an exclamation point on the song for me. It’s dark, beautiful, haunting and heavy all at the same time. That’s what Underoath does best in my opinion.

Listen and watch the visualizer below.

The album was entirely self-produced by the band, and they say it was their most collaborative album yet. "I’ve always wanted to record our own album. I think we just needed to get into a headspace personally that would allow criticism and critique to land in a productive and constructive way," Tim said. "We grew so much in real time and I think the record speaks to that growth and collaboration. I haven’t ever felt this attached to a project in my life." The album also has one guest: metal-friendly rapper Ghostmane.

We've teamed up with Underoath on an exclusive "gold static" vinyl variant, limited to just 350 copies. Get yours while they last. They look like this:

Underoath are also scheduled to co-headline Furnace Fest. Both singles and tracklist below. Pre-order our variant here.

Tracklist

1. Damn Excuses

2. Hallelujah

3. I’m Pretty Sure I’m Out of Luck and Have No Friends

4. Cycle ft. Ghostemane

5. Thorn

6. (No Oasis)

7. Take A Breath

8. We’re All Gonna Die

9. Numb

10. Pneumonia

