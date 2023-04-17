Underoath announce tour with new Every Time I Die/Dillinger offshoot Better Lovers
Metalcore vets Underoath have announced a summer North American tour. The dates, which are in July and August, are co-headlining with The Ghost Inside, and also feature We Came As Romans and Better Lovers, the new project featuring former Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, frequent producer Will Putney, and vocalist Greg Puciato of the now-defunct Dillinger Escape Plan. "NOBODY’s ever toured with Better Lovers before," Underoath write. "This summer is going to be absolute insanity." See all dates below.
There's an NYC show at Coney Island Amphitheater on July 28, and an Asbury Park show at Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.
Underoath signed to MNRK Heavy and released "Let Go," their first new music since early 2022, in March.
UNDEROATH/THE GHOST INSIDE/WE CAME AS ROMANS/BETTER LOVERS: 2023 TOUR
07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival (no We Came As Romans/Better Lovers)
07/16 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
07/17 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
07/19 Reading, PA – Santander Arena
07/21 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
07/22 Liverpool, NY – Sharkey’s
07/23 Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
07/24 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
07/27 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
07/28 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
07/29 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
07/30 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors
08/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
08/03 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
08/04 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater
08/05 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater
08/06 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
08/08 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
08/10 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
08/11 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
08/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
08/14 Albuquerque, NM – Revel (no Better Lovers)
08/15 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee (no Better Lovers)
08/18 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (no Better Lovers)
08/19 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds (no Better Lovers)