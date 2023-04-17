Underoath announce tour with new Every Time I Die/Dillinger offshoot Better Lovers

Metalcore vets Underoath have announced a summer North American tour. The dates, which are in July and August, are co-headlining with The Ghost Inside, and also feature We Came As Romans and Better Lovers, the new project featuring former Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, frequent producer Will Putney, and vocalist Greg Puciato of the now-defunct Dillinger Escape Plan. "NOBODY’s ever toured with Better Lovers before," Underoath write. "This summer is going to be absolute insanity." See all dates below.

There's an NYC show at Coney Island Amphitheater on July 28, and an Asbury Park show at Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.

Underoath signed to MNRK Heavy and released "Let Go," their first new music since early 2022, in March.

Underoath / The Ghost Inside tour loading...

UNDEROATH/THE GHOST INSIDE/WE CAME AS ROMANS/BETTER LOVERS: 2023 TOUR

07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival (no We Came As Romans/Better Lovers)

07/16 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

07/17 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

07/19 Reading, PA – Santander Arena

07/21 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

07/22 Liverpool, NY – Sharkey’s

07/23 Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

07/24 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

07/27 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

07/28 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

07/29 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

07/30 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors

08/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

08/03 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

08/04 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

08/05 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

08/06 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

08/08 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

08/10 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

08/11 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

08/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

08/14 Albuquerque, NM – Revel (no Better Lovers)

08/15 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee (no Better Lovers)

08/18 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (no Better Lovers)

08/19 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds (no Better Lovers)