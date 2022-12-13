Underoath announce tour with Periphery & Loathe, previewing new music on the road

Metalcore vets Underoath have announced the 2023 headlining 'Blind Obedience Tour,' with openers Periphery and Loathe. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/16) at 10 AM local with presales beginning today. VIP passes are also available, and here's what Underoath had to say about that:

We’re working on new music (as always). Some songs are done. Some are close. Some have just gotten started… but we wanted to find a way to bring you inside that creative process. At every VIP meet & greet on the Blind Obedience tour, we’re going to be having a listening party of unreleased music we’re currently working on (in various stages of completion) *as well as* never before heard demos of songs you know well. You’ll get a taste of what’s to come as well as see how far songs you already love had to come to get to your ears. We think this is going to be rad for us *and* you because if one of our favorite band was doing it, we’d jump on it (which is always our mindset going into this sort of thing).

The tour has an NYC-area stop on March 5 at The Paramount in Huntington. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Loathe have also been working on a new album. Hopefully we learn more about that in 2023.

Underoath / Periphery / Loathe -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri Mar 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Sat, Mar 04 – Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater

Sun Mar 05 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Tue Mar 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

Wed Mar 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri March 10– East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

Sat March 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club

Mon Mar 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Mar 14 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

Wed March 15 – Kansas City, MO – The Uptown Theater

Fri March 17 – Wichita, KS – The Cotilion

Sat March 18 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

Mon Mar 20 – Boise, ID – Revolution

Tue Mar 21 – Portland, OR – The Roseland Theater

Thu Mar 23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Mar 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Sat Mar 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Mar 26 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Mon Mar 27 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre

Wed March 29 – Albuquerque, NM – The El Rey Theatre

Fri Mar 31 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Diamond Ballroom

Sat Apr 01 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Sun Apr 02 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works