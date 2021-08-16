Underoath & Every Time I Die announce 2022 tour

Underoath and Every Time I Die are two of the most classic 2000s-era metalcore bands and they both have anticipated new albums on the way (Voyeurist and TBA LP9, respectively), so it's very exciting news that they've just announced a tour together for 2022. The run also features support from Spiritbox. Underoath vocalist Spencer Chamberlain says:

There was a time during the pandemic where I didn’t know if we’d ever get to tour again. I would sit up at night and try to wrap my brain around a world without live music and I just couldn’t ever digest that thought. That being said we couldn’t think of a better way to come back on the tour than with our friends Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Our thought is if we are gonna do this, let’s DO IT! We wanted to put together the best/craziest lineup we could think of so we could all let loose in a live setting together again. We want this show to be fun for everyone attending from start to finish, so here we go.

The tour kicks off with a few Texas shows in February, before hitting LA's Wiltern on 2/24 and other West Coast cities, and it eventually heads East, before wrapping up in Atlanta.

In March, the tour includes two NYC-area shows: Brooklyn Steel on March 17 and Starland Ballroom on March 20. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (8/20) at 10 AM with various presales beforehand. A fan/VIP presale for all dates is underway now at underoath777.com.

ETID also recently announced their annual Tid The Season holiday shows for this December.

Voyeurist arrives January 14 via Fearless Records. Stay tuned for more info on ETID's new album. Listen to each band's latest singles below.

Underoath / Every Time I Die / Spiritbox -- 2021 Tour Dates

Fri/Feb-18 Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

Sat/Feb-19 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Sun/Feb-20 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Wed/Feb-23 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Thu/Feb-24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Fri/Feb-25 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Sat/Feb-26 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Mon/Feb-28 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Tue/Mar-01 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

Wed/Mar-02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Fri/Mar-04 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Sat/Mar-05 Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

Mon/Mar-07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Tue/Mar-08 Chicago, IL @ Radius

Wed/Mar-09 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Fri/Mar-11 Toronto, ON @ History

Sat/Mar-12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Sun/Mar-13 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

Mon/Mar-14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue/Mar-15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Thu/Mar-17 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri/Mar-18 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Sat/Mar-19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sun/Mar-20 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Tue/Mar-22 Cincinnati, OH @ ICON

Wed/Mar-23 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Fri/Mar-25 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

