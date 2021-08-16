Underoath & Every Time I Die announce 2022 tour
Underoath and Every Time I Die are two of the most classic 2000s-era metalcore bands and they both have anticipated new albums on the way (Voyeurist and TBA LP9, respectively), so it's very exciting news that they've just announced a tour together for 2022. The run also features support from Spiritbox. Underoath vocalist Spencer Chamberlain says:
There was a time during the pandemic where I didn’t know if we’d ever get to tour again. I would sit up at night and try to wrap my brain around a world without live music and I just couldn’t ever digest that thought. That being said we couldn’t think of a better way to come back on the tour than with our friends Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Our thought is if we are gonna do this, let’s DO IT!
We wanted to put together the best/craziest lineup we could think of so we could all let loose in a live setting together again. We want this show to be fun for everyone attending from start to finish, so here we go.
The tour kicks off with a few Texas shows in February, before hitting LA's Wiltern on 2/24 and other West Coast cities, and it eventually heads East, before wrapping up in Atlanta.
In March, the tour includes two NYC-area shows: Brooklyn Steel on March 17 and Starland Ballroom on March 20. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (8/20) at 10 AM with various presales beforehand. A fan/VIP presale for all dates is underway now at underoath777.com.
ETID also recently announced their annual Tid The Season holiday shows for this December.
Voyeurist arrives January 14 via Fearless Records. Stay tuned for more info on ETID's new album. Listen to each band's latest singles below.
Underoath / Every Time I Die / Spiritbox -- 2021 Tour Dates
Fri/Feb-18 Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
Sat/Feb-19 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Sun/Feb-20 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Wed/Feb-23 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Thu/Feb-24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Fri/Feb-25 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Sat/Feb-26 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Mon/Feb-28 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
Tue/Mar-01 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater
Wed/Mar-02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Fri/Mar-04 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Sat/Mar-05 Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
Mon/Mar-07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
Tue/Mar-08 Chicago, IL @ Radius
Wed/Mar-09 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Fri/Mar-11 Toronto, ON @ History
Sat/Mar-12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora
Sun/Mar-13 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome
Mon/Mar-14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue/Mar-15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Thu/Mar-17 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri/Mar-18 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Sat/Mar-19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Sun/Mar-20 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Tue/Mar-22 Cincinnati, OH @ ICON
Wed/Mar-23 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Fri/Mar-25 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
--