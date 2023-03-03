Underoath release new single “Let Go”; tour starts tonight

Underoath recently signed to MNRK Heavy, and now they've released a new single, "Let Go." The band says, "This is actually the first song we completed after recording Voyeurist. It took a few different forms but we got it to a place where we knew this is what it should be. It’s about letting go of whatever trauma or demons that might be holding you back. As hard as it is to make those decisions sometimes, I feel like we can never grow without stepping out of those toxic environments." It toes the line between their heavy side and their melodic side, and you can check it out below.

Underoath are also beginning a tour with Periphery and Loathe tonight (3/3), and promising to preview more new music on the road. That hits Long Island's Paramount on Sunday (3/5). All dates are listed below.

Underoath -- 2023 Tour Dates

03/03/23 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore* (SOLD OUT)

03/04/23 - Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater*

03/05/23 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount*

03/07/23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room*

03/08/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian*

03/10/23 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt*

03/11/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club*

03/13/23 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe*

03/14/23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

03/15/23 - Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown Theater*

03/17/23 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotilion*

03/18/23 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater* (SOLD OUT)

03/20/23 - Boise, ID @ Revolution*

03/21/23 - Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom*

03/23/23 - Wheatland, CA @ The Hard Rock Casino*

03/24/23 - Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues* (SOLD OUT)

03/25/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

03/26/23 - San Diego, CA @ Soma*

03/27/23 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theater*

03/29/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ The El Rey Theatre*

03/31/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom*

04/01/23 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*

04/02/23 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*

05/27/23 - Hatfield, EN @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/28/23 - Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

07/15/23 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

* - with Periphery and Loathe