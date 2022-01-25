Underoath reveal new tour openers, following Every Time I Die’s breakup
When Every Time I Die abruptly broke up just one month before their planned North American tour with Underoath and Spiritbox, Underoath announced that the tour would go on with new support added in ETID's place, and now they've announced who it will be: Stray From The Path and Bad Omens. SFTP join the tour starting on February 23.
As mentioned, the tour hits the NYC-area on March 17 at Brooklyn Steel and March 20 at Starland Ballroom. Tickets for those shows are still available. Updated dates are listed below.
Also, any tickets bought for the tour by January 30 at 11:59pm will be eligible for a free ticket to the rebroadcast of Underoath's Digital Ghost film on February 3rd.
When ETID broke up, Underoath tweeted, "We've grown up with ETID. We've traveled the world with them. As much as we love the music they created, the men are just some of our favorites, period. As a band we've always admired (and blared) them. They're leaving a hole in music that simply won't be filled."
Stray From The Path also paid tribute, writing, "There is no Stray without ETID. Thank you to them, forever."
Underoath recently released their new album Voyeurist. Read our review and pick up the album on coke bottle green vinyl.
Underoath / Stray From The Path / Bad Omens / Spiritbox -- 2022 Tour Dates
Fri/Feb-18 Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom (no Stray From the Path)
Sat/Feb-19 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center (no Stray From the Path)
Sun/Feb-20 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre (no Stray From the Path)
Wed/Feb-23 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Thu/Feb-24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Fri/Feb-25 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Sat/Feb-26 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Mon/Feb-28 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
Tue/Mar-01 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater
Wed/Mar-02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Fri/Mar-04 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Sat/Mar-05 Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
Mon/Mar-07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
Tue/Mar-08 Chicago, IL @ Radius
Wed/Mar-09 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Fri/Mar-11 Toronto, ON @ History
Sat/Mar-12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora
Sun/Mar-13 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome
Mon/Mar-14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue/Mar-15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Thu/Mar-17 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri/Mar-18 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Sat/Mar-19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Sun/Mar-20 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Tue/Mar-22 Cincinnati, OH @ ICON
Wed/Mar-23 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Fri/Mar-25 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
