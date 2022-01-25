Underoath reveal new tour openers, following Every Time I Die’s breakup

When Every Time I Die abruptly broke up just one month before their planned North American tour with Underoath and Spiritbox, Underoath announced that the tour would go on with new support added in ETID's place, and now they've announced who it will be: Stray From The Path and Bad Omens. SFTP join the tour starting on February 23.

As mentioned, the tour hits the NYC-area on March 17 at Brooklyn Steel and March 20 at Starland Ballroom. Tickets for those shows are still available. Updated dates are listed below.

Also, any tickets bought for the tour by January 30 at 11:59pm will be eligible for a free ticket to the rebroadcast of Underoath's Digital Ghost film on February 3rd.

When ETID broke up, Underoath tweeted, "We've grown up with ETID. We've traveled the world with them. As much as we love the music they created, the men are just some of our favorites, period. As a band we've always admired (and blared) them. They're leaving a hole in music that simply won't be filled."

Stray From The Path also paid tribute, writing, "There is no Stray without ETID. Thank you to them, forever."

Underoath recently released their new album Voyeurist. Read our review and pick up the album on coke bottle green vinyl.

Underoath / Stray From The Path / Bad Omens / Spiritbox -- 2022 Tour Dates

Fri/Feb-18 Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom (no Stray From the Path)

Sat/Feb-19 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center (no Stray From the Path)

Sun/Feb-20 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre (no Stray From the Path)

Wed/Feb-23 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Thu/Feb-24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Fri/Feb-25 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Sat/Feb-26 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Mon/Feb-28 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Tue/Mar-01 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

Wed/Mar-02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Fri/Mar-04 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Sat/Mar-05 Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

Mon/Mar-07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Tue/Mar-08 Chicago, IL @ Radius

Wed/Mar-09 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Fri/Mar-11 Toronto, ON @ History

Sat/Mar-12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Sun/Mar-13 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

Mon/Mar-14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue/Mar-15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Thu/Mar-17 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri/Mar-18 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Sat/Mar-19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sun/Mar-20 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Tue/Mar-22 Cincinnati, OH @ ICON

Wed/Mar-23 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Fri/Mar-25 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

