Underoath share new song “Numb,” tell us about their favorite albums of 2021

Underoath have shared "Numb," the latest single off their anticipated new album Voyeurist (due 1/14 via Fearless - pre-order), and it's another promising one. It find the band channeling their electronic/industrial side, and the harsh, furious verses explode into one of the catchiest choruses released from this album yet. As the band puts it, "‘Numb’ feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas. It’s the only chorus on the whole album that is just Aaron singing, which was a massive part of our DNA as a band in the beginning. It's rad to hear it come full circle." Listen and watch the sensory-overload video below.

Underoath recently performed their new album in full on a livestream, and that will re-broadcast in January. Details will be posted here.

Underoath also have a previously announced tour with fellow metalcore vets Every Time I Die and newer band Spiritbox coming up in 2022, including shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 17 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on March 20 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

As 2021 comes to a close, we asked Underoath what their favorite albums of the year were, and vocalist Spencer Chamberlain and guitarist Tim McTague made us a list that includes Turnstile, Tyler the Creator, Gojira, and more. Read on for the full list, and their commentary on each pick.

Tim McTague's Favorite Albums of 2021

Porches - All Day Gentle Hold !

This dude is one of those guys that does a ton all on his own, and his self production to me shows through on choices that I think most producers would attempt to smooth out. In turn you’re left with a record that actually feels human and real.

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

I think this record is a perfect balance of everything he has done in the past while still moving forward. While hip-hop continues to chase pop culture, Tyler continues to rise to the top while doing it his own way. The production, and the vocal down mix is perfect as these songs sound terrifying at times with a non aggressive vocal performance. Production is some of my favorite of the year for sure.

--

Spencer Chamberlain's Favorite Albums of 2021

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Let’s be honest everything he does from his music to his lyrics to his videos to his live shows even down to his fashion is so on point and I think this might possibly be his best work. From start to finish the album is just about flawless. I actually caught the livestream from :ollapoluza this year and he was hands down one of the best acts all weekend. This record is a go to for me.

Sir Sly - The Rise and Fall of Loverboy

I love these guys, they are as rad of songwriters as they are humans and this record is def one of my favorites of 2021. As far as alt pop type jams go this was a staple in my car rides and in the gym. The songs are catchy as hell and super interesting, this is another one I jam from start to finish every time I put it on.

Turnstile - Glow On

This album DEF lived up to the hype. Another band that’s changing the game as far as heavy music goes, this record is not predictable at all and I love that. From the aesthetic to the short film music video thing they put out down to the live show, there isn’t much to not love about this band and this album

Chiiild - Hope for Sale

This is my night jams, it’s chill and catchy and intelligent all wrapped up in some slick vocals and dope hooks. I think this record fits a good night drive with the windows down so well and I def enjoy it from start to finish.

Gojira - Fortitude

I don’t listen to a ton of heavy music being surrounded by it 24/7 but there are a few bands that make it to my AirPods and Gojira is one of them. I rip this record a lot in the gym and anytime I’m in the mood for heavy music it’s my go to at the moment. From the first single they released "Another Life" and the animated video for it I was soooo hooked. This record I think is their best!

--

Underoath / Every Time I Die / Spiritbox -- 2022 Tour Dates

Fri/Feb-18 Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

Sat/Feb-19 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Sun/Feb-20 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Wed/Feb-23 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Thu/Feb-24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Fri/Feb-25 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Sat/Feb-26 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Mon/Feb-28 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Tue/Mar-01 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

Wed/Mar-02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Fri/Mar-04 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Sat/Mar-05 Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

Mon/Mar-07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Tue/Mar-08 Chicago, IL @ Radius

Wed/Mar-09 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Fri/Mar-11 Toronto, ON @ History

Sat/Mar-12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Sun/Mar-13 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

Mon/Mar-14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue/Mar-15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Thu/Mar-17 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri/Mar-18 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Sat/Mar-19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sun/Mar-20 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Tue/Mar-22 Cincinnati, OH @ ICON

Wed/Mar-23 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Fri/Mar-25 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sat/Mar-26 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live