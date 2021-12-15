Underoath’s Spencer Chamberlain goes alt-pop with new slo/tide project (watch a new video)

Not only do Underoath have a new album, Voyeurist, arriving in January, lead vocalist Spencer Chamberlain has also launched a new solo project, slo/tide. Spencer previously experimented with less heavy music in his band Sleepwave, but slo/tide is an even further departure from Underoath. It embraces the anthemic, festival-sized alt-pop of bands like CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, or Sir Sly, the latter of whom he collaborated with on his debut single "Neck High," and Spencer proves to be just as much of a natural at this kind of music as he is at metalcore.

"I’ve been writing music since I was a kid and 9 times out of 10 it’s not the heavy music the world knows of me," Spencer says. "slo/tide was an idea I started in 2015, but the songs started coming together in 2019-early 2021. 'Neck High' was created after jamming with my friends in Sir Sly for over ten hours - the last song I wrote before the pandemic and the first taste for the listener to see how the other side of my brain works. In this song I’m singing to myself in a hopeful tone about how no matter how bad things seem, I’ve always found a way to swim through it."

We're premiering the song's video, which was made with Max Gensler and features Spencer stars Spencer in front of an array of pastel-colored lights. "This being my first video for my solo project slo/tide I wanted to bring in long time homie Max Gensler on this first round of visuals; he’s the same dude that’s been on tour with me in the past shooting video and came out to the studio while I was tracking the slo/tide album to shoot bts footage there as well," Spencer says. "I consider Max a part of the slo/tide family and I’m stoked for everyone to see what we did!" Check it out below.

