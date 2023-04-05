Underworld share new single “And the Colour Red,” touring
Underworld are back, having played their first shows of 2023 in Bristol and London in late March, where they played four new songs. One of those, "And the Colour Red," has now officially been released as a single. Karl Hyde and Rick Smith have just dropped it into the world with no other information, but it's a banger, undulating, relentless and just a little sinister. This is the duo's first new music since their year-long 2019 DRIFT project. Listen to that and watch video of Underworld performing it at London's Royal Albert Hall below.
The three other new songs Underworld have played are "Gene Pool," "Strawberry Hotel," and "Denver Luna" and you can watch video of the first two of those below as well.
Underworld will be in the US this month for Coachella and are also playing a headline show in San Francisco between the two weekends. They'll be back stateside for Detroit's Movement Festival in May. Check out Underworld's upcoming live schedule below.
UNDERWORLD - 2023 TOUR DATES
15 APR 23 >>> PALM SPRINGS - COACHELLA WEEKEND 1
21 APR 23 >>> SAN FRANCISCO - THE WARFIELD
22 APR 23 >>> PALM SPRINGS - COACHELLA WEEKEND 2
18 MAY 23 >>> RIO DE JANIERO - C6 FEST RIO DE JANIERO
20 MAY 23 >>> SAO PAOLO - C6 FEST SAO PAOLO
29 MAY 23 >>> DETROIT - MOVEMENT FESTIVAL
21 JUL 23 >>> LONDON - JUNCTION 2
22 JUL 23 >>> UK - SECRET GARDEN PARTY
04 AUG 23 >>> COPENHAGAN - O DAYS
12 AUG 23 >>> BARCELONA - BRUNCH! ELECTRONIK FESTIVAL
18 AUG 23 >>> BIDDINGHUIZEN - LOWLANDS FESTIVAL