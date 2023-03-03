Unearth announce new LP ‘The Wretched; The Ruinous’ (exclusive vinyl & new single)
Boston melodic metalcore vets Unearth have announced their eighth album, The Wretched; The Ruinous, due May 5 via Century Media. It was produced by past collaborator Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Knocked Loose, etc), and vocalist Trevor Phipps says, "The Wretched; The Ruinous is about the eight billion people on this planet. We've created a man-made mass extinction event and have been too slow to correct our faults. Extreme weather, drought, famine, disease, erosion of land, culture wars, civil wars, wars for natural resources, and the displacement of billions of people, is all a current reality. This isn't a future problem; it is a now problem and I take this record to talk about it." The album includes the recently-released title track, as well as the just-released "Mother Betrayal," which Trevor calls "a warning that we are smashing past multiple ecological tipping points caused by our dependence on fossil fuels that will forever alter life on our planet." It sounds like classic Unearth and you can check it out below.
We've got an exclusive yellow & black marble vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:
Pick up our variant here and check out both singles, tracklist, and list of upcoming tour dates below...
Tracklist
The Wretched; The Ruinous
Cremation of the Living
Eradicator
Mother Betrayal
Invictus
Call of Existence
Dawn of the Militant
Aniara
Into the Abyss
Broken Arrow
Theaters of War
Unearth -- 2023 Tour Dates
with Misery Index, Year Of The Knife, Turbid North and Leach
04/01 Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard
04/02 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
04/05 Munchen, Germany – Backstage
04/04 Freiburg, Germany – Crash
04/05 Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo
04/06 Sheffield, UK – Corporation
04/07 Leeds, UK – The Warehouse
04/08 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
04/09 Lille, France – The Black Lab
04/10 Paris, France – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
04/11 Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann
04/12 Weinheim, Germany – Cafe Central
04/13 Cottbus, Germany – Gladhouse
04/14 Leer, Germany – Zollhaus
04/15 Chemnitz, Germany – AJZ Chemnitz
04/16 Ostrava, Czechoslovakia – Barrak Music Club
04/17 Berlin, Germany – SO36
04/18 Hamburg, Germany – Bahnhof Pauli
04/19 Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset
04/20 Gothenburg, Sweden – Musikens Hus
04/21 Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan
FESTIVALS
5/28 Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Milwaukee Metal Fest
6/15 Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
6/16 Clisson, France - Hellfest 2023
6/30 Emmen, Netherlands - Pitfest
7/2 Saarbrucken, Germany - Reality Bites Fest