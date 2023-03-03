Unearth announce new LP ‘The Wretched; The Ruinous’ (exclusive vinyl & new single)

Boston melodic metalcore vets Unearth have announced their eighth album, The Wretched; The Ruinous, due May 5 via Century Media. It was produced by past collaborator Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Knocked Loose, etc), and vocalist Trevor Phipps says, "The Wretched; The Ruinous is about the eight billion people on this planet. We've created a man-made mass extinction event and have been too slow to correct our faults. Extreme weather, drought, famine, disease, erosion of land, culture wars, civil wars, wars for natural resources, and the displacement of billions of people, is all a current reality. This isn't a future problem; it is a now problem and I take this record to talk about it." The album includes the recently-released title track, as well as the just-released "Mother Betrayal," which Trevor calls "a warning that we are smashing past multiple ecological tipping points caused by our dependence on fossil fuels that will forever alter life on our planet." It sounds like classic Unearth and you can check it out below.

We've got an exclusive yellow & black marble vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

Pick up our variant here and check out both singles, tracklist, and list of upcoming tour dates below...

Tracklist

The Wretched; The Ruinous

Cremation of the Living

Eradicator

Mother Betrayal

Invictus

Call of Existence

Dawn of the Militant

Aniara

Into the Abyss

Broken Arrow

Theaters of War

Unearth -- 2023 Tour Dates

with Misery Index, Year Of The Knife, Turbid North and Leach

﻿04/01 Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard

04/02 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

04/05 Munchen, Germany – Backstage

04/04 Freiburg, Germany – Crash

04/05 Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo

04/06 Sheffield, UK – Corporation

04/07 Leeds, UK – The Warehouse

04/08 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

04/09 Lille, France – The Black Lab

04/10 Paris, France – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

04/11 Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann

04/12 Weinheim, Germany – Cafe Central

04/13 Cottbus, Germany – Gladhouse

04/14 Leer, Germany – Zollhaus

04/15 Chemnitz, Germany – AJZ Chemnitz

04/16 Ostrava, Czechoslovakia – Barrak Music Club

04/17 Berlin, Germany – SO36

04/18 Hamburg, Germany – Bahnhof Pauli

04/19 Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

04/20 Gothenburg, Sweden – Musikens Hus

04/21 Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan

FESTIVALS

5/28 Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Milwaukee Metal Fest

6/15 Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

6/16 Clisson, France - Hellfest 2023

6/30 Emmen, Netherlands - Pitfest

7/2 Saarbrucken, Germany - Reality Bites Fest