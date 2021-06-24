Unheard Johnny Cash live album on the way, recorded in San Francisco in 1968
An unheard and unique Johnny Cash live album from 1968 is getting released this fall. It documents Cash's April 24, 1968 performance at San Francisco's The Carousel Ballroom, a venue that at the time was run as a collective by The Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead and other S.F. groups, and would soon become Bill Graham's The Fillmore West. The show happened just days before the release of Cash's classic Live at Folsom Prison album, and was recorded by the Grateful Dead's legendary soundman Owsley Stanley.
The 28-track album will be available as a double vinyl and single CD, and includes such classics as "Jackson," "Long Black Veil," "Guess Things Happen That Way," "Wabash Cannonball," "Ring of Fire" and "I Walk the Line." The set also features new essays by Johnny and June Carter Cash’s son John Carter Cash, Owsley Stanley’s son Starfinder Stanley, The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools, plus artwork by Susan Archie, and a reproduction of the original Carousel Ballroom concert poster by Steve Catron.
Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 will be out September 24 via Legacy Recordings. (Preorder.) You can listen to "Going to Memphis," and check out the full tracklist and cover art, below.
You can also order Johnny Cash's 1963 epic, Blood, Sweat and Tears, on vinyl in our store.
JOHNNY CASH AT THE CAROUSEL BALLROOM, APRIL 24, 1968 tracklist:
1. Cocaine Blues
2. Long Black Veil
3. Orange Blossom Special (CD and Digital only)
4. Going to Memphis
5. The Ballad of Ira Hayes
6. Rock Island Line
7. Guess Things Happen That Way
8. One Too Many Mornings
9. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
10. Give My Love to Rose
11. Green, Green Grass of Home
12. Old Apache Squaw
13. Lorena
14. Forty Shades of Green
15. Bad News
16. Jackson
17. Tall Lover Man
18. June's Song Introduction
19. Wildwood Flower
20. Foggy Mountain Top
21. This Land Is Your Land
22. Wabash Cannonball
23. Worried Man Blues
24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin' Man
25. Ring of Fire
26. Big River
27. Don't Take Your Guns to Town
28. I Walk the Line
--