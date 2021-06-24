Unheard Johnny Cash live album on the way, recorded in San Francisco in 1968

An unheard and unique Johnny Cash live album from 1968 is getting released this fall. It documents Cash's April 24, 1968 performance at San Francisco's The Carousel Ballroom, a venue that at the time was run as a collective by The Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead and other S.F. groups, and would soon become Bill Graham's The Fillmore West. The show happened just days before the release of Cash's classic Live at Folsom Prison album, and was recorded by the Grateful Dead's legendary soundman Owsley Stanley.

The 28-track album will be available as a double vinyl and single CD, and includes such classics as "Jackson," "Long Black Veil," "Guess Things Happen That Way," "Wabash Cannonball," "Ring of Fire" and "I Walk the Line." The set also features new essays by Johnny and June Carter Cash’s son John Carter Cash, Owsley Stanley’s son Starfinder Stanley, The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools, plus artwork by Susan Archie, and a reproduction of the original Carousel Ballroom concert poster by Steve Catron.

Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 will be out September 24 via Legacy Recordings. (Preorder.) You can listen to "Going to Memphis," and check out the full tracklist and cover art, below.

You can also order Johnny Cash's 1963 epic, Blood, Sweat and Tears, on vinyl in our store.

JOHNNY CASH AT THE CAROUSEL BALLROOM, APRIL 24, 1968 tracklist:

1. Cocaine Blues

2. Long Black Veil

3. Orange Blossom Special (CD and Digital only)

4. Going to Memphis

5. The Ballad of Ira Hayes

6. Rock Island Line

7. Guess Things Happen That Way

8. One Too Many Mornings

9. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

10. Give My Love to Rose

11. Green, Green Grass of Home

12. Old Apache Squaw

13. Lorena

14. Forty Shades of Green

15. Bad News

16. Jackson

17. Tall Lover Man

18. June's Song Introduction

19. Wildwood Flower

20. Foggy Mountain Top

21. This Land Is Your Land

22. Wabash Cannonball

23. Worried Man Blues

24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin' Man

25. Ring of Fire

26. Big River

27. Don't Take Your Guns to Town

28. I Walk the Line

--

