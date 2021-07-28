Uniform, Portrayal of Guilt & Body Void announce tour

Three very awesome, very different heavy bands -- Uniform, Portrayal of Guilt, and Body Void -- will hit the road together this fall, making stops in Brooklyn, Boston, DC, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Philly, and more. Uniform and PoG also have a San Antonio date with Code Orange along the way.

Things kick off in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus on October 20. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

All three bands have great new albums out. Uniform put out Shame on Sacred Bones last September, Portrayal of Guilt put out We Are Always Alone on Closed Casket Activities this past January, and Body Void dropped Bury Me Beneath This Rotting Earth on Prosthetic in April. Stream all three LPs below.

