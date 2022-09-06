Union Pool announces free ‘Endless Summer Thunder’ shows w/ Cut Worms, Sister Nancy, more

Union Pool announces free &#8216;Endless Summer Thunder&#8217; shows w/ Cut Worms, Sister Nancy, more

Union Pool's free Summer Thunder series was interrupted this year when they had to close for a month or so after a fire in the building next door. They did a couple makeup shows, including Joe Bataan and Sheer Mag this weekend, and now they've announced they'll keep that summer feeling going through mid-October.

They're calling it "Endless Summer Thunder," and the four shows -- happening on Sunday afternoons in Union Pool's back patio -- include a mix of make-up dates and new additions:

  • SEPTEMBER 11: Cut Worms
  • SEPTEMBER 18: Natural Information Society
  • OCTOBER 2: TO BE ANNOUNCED SEPTEMBER 26
  • OCTOBER 9: Sister Nancy

Endless Summer Thunder shows are 21+, free and open to the public. Doors are at 2 PM and shows end at 6 PM.

