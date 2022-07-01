Union Pool temporarily closed after 5-alarm fire in neighboring building

Williamsburg bar and venue Union Pool will be closed tonight (7/1) and Saturday (7/2), after a 5-alarm fire ripped through neighboring buildings early Friday morning. No one at Union Pool was hurt, but the bar did sustain some damage.

According to Brooklyn Paper, the NYFD responded to calls about the fire at 484 Union Ave at 5:40 AM, and by 7:20 AM it had been upgraded to a 5-alarm fire with over 200 firefighters responding. The fire was under control by 8 AM but the three-story building, which contained apartemnts and a deli, was gutted. The other adjacent building, which has apartments and long-running Peruvian restaurant Chimu, was also damaged. According to the FDNY, there were 14 injured in the blaze, including three civilians and 11 firefighters.