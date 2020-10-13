Union Pool closing for the winter in November

With no end to COVID in immediate sight, Williamsburg bar and venue Union Pool, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and has had its big back patio open this summer, will close for the winter after November 11. "With concern for the safety and security of our staff and customers in mind, Union Pool will be voluntarily closing for the Winter and we will reopen again in the Spring," UP writes on Instagram. "Our last day of service for the year will be Wednesday, November 11. Thanks for all the love and support during these inconceivable and difficult times. Come by and see us before we hibernate and we will see you in the glorious springtime of 2021."

You've got one more month to take advantage of Union Pool's hard-to-beat happy hour of $2 Tecates and tacos from the El Diablo truck which happens daily from 4-5 PM.

Every Wednesday, Union Pool also hosts a food pantry, with non-perishable bags of pantry items courtesy St. John's Bread & Life and hot food from Rethink Food.